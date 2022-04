Joe Renshaw, of Coldwater, is hosting a third local concert to help fill the music void until the Gospel Barn of Hillsdale opens again. At 6 p.m. Saturday, the Justified Quartet of Akron will be in concert at Batavia Community Church, 247 N. Batavia Road, Coldwater. The evening of music...

COLDWATER, MI ・ 26 DAYS AGO