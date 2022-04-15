ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in 2009: Andy Flower appointed England team director

By Pa Sport Staff
 1 day ago

Andy Flower was confirmed as England’s new team director on this day in 2009.

The South Africa-born Zimbabwe international had been working as a coach with England for two years after retiring from his playing career.

A global recruitment search ended right back on the doorstep at Lord’s with Flower appointed as Peter Moores’ permanent successor after acting as interim head coach on England’s 11-week tour of the West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had engaged professional head-hunting firm Odgers Ray & Berndtson to identify the ideal candidate.

Potential high-profile targets such as Tom Moody and Mickey Arthur ruled themselves out of the reckoning while Kent’s Graham Ford withdrew his application.

Flower would ultimately land the role and would stay for a largely-successful five-year stint, England beating Australia 2-1 in the 2009 Ashes just months after his appointment.

He also led England to the World T20 title in 2010, the top spot in Test cricket rankings in 2011 following a 3-1 Ashes win Down Under and a third Ashes series victory two years later.

A 5-0 reverse in the return Ashes series in 2013/14 spelt the end of his reign as team director but Flower, who was awarded an OBE for his services to sport in 2011, continued to work for the ECB in roles which involved mentoring county coaches and coaching the England Lions team.

