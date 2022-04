After fighting courageously for over five years, Isabel “Izzy” Marquez Campbell lost her battle with cancer on March 6, 2022. She was born on March 23, 1958 in Cortez, Colorado to Manual and Stella Marquez. She attended high school in Cortez. When she moved to the Silver Valley (Kellogg, Idaho) in 1980, she met the love of her life Robert (Bob) Campbell. Bob and Izzy were married on June 23, 1981.

