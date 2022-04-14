ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wendy Sue Walsh

wrul.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe was born on September 3, 1965, the daughter of Warren & Elizabeth Nelson. Wendy was a cat lover and ran her own cat sanctuary, where she also took care of various other animals. The most important thing in her life was her children & grandchildren. She always did everything she...

www.wrul.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Victoria Sets Up Ashland — and He Takes the Bait

In Victoria’s office at Newman-Locke, Ashland gets off the phone with the pilot. He’s been informed that the bad weather means they can’t take off. This surprises him since there were no weather warnings. She guesses that her dad quashed their plans to fly. Locke believes it. He says they are staying in Genoa City not because of Victor’s games, but because they have found out who set him up and they will prove it.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Why Chicago Fire Changed Its Plans For Violet And Hawkins, Plus Brett's Surprising Replacement

Chicago Fire's co-showrunner Andrea Newman shared what changed for Violet and Hawkins, and Hanako Greensmith promised something "juicy" is on the way. Chicago Fire Season 10 has delivered some major changes to Firehouse 51, first with the departure of Jesse Spencer and then with Kara Killmer’s Brett stepping away to spend some time off-screen with Casey. Violet has emerged at the center of some of the season’s spiciest storylines, and is currently dating her boss at the CFD for a relationship that plenty of fans can’t help but root for thanks to the chemistry between actress Hanako Greensmith and Jimmy Nicholas as Hawkins. Now, Fire co-showrunner Andrea Newman and Greensmith opened up about what changed and what’s ahead. According to the actress, fans should prepare for something “juicy” on the way!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IL
City
Evansville, IN
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mcleansboro, IL
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
Evansville, IN
Obituaries
City
Bradley, IL
City
Walsh, IL
City
Hatfield, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Revealed A Surprising Secret About Brett's Replacement, So How Long Is She Staying?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called "What's Inside You." Chicago Fire delivered a very big episode for Chief Boden, as promised by star Eamonn Walker, but "What's Inside You" also dropped a reveal about none other than Emma Jacobs, a.k.a. Brett's paramedic replacement. It was inevitable that the show would find a "juicy" story for the new paramedic while Brett was away on her prolonged visit to Casey, but who could have guessed that one of the very first things she revealed about herself was a lie? And is she going to stick around?
CHICAGO, IL
Parade

Will Brian Tee Return to His Role as Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med?

It’s been an on-and-off season for Brian Tee on Chicago Med. His character Dr. Ethan Choi was written out while he renegotiated his contract. Then he returned briefly in November, but then was written out again, and now, finally, he’s headed back, rejoining the show on the April 20 “Like a Phoenix Rising From the Ashes” episode.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Christian
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

3 Chicago P.D. Questions About The New Intelligence Cop That Need Answers After Halstead's Big Episode

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “New Guard.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the spotlight over to Halstead as he worked with his partner in “New Guard,” but his partner wasn’t Upton as per usual. Instead, he was paired with young rookie cop Jose Torres, who turned out to have some potentially dangerous secrets. In fact, unbeknownst to Halstead (and Platt), he was under investigation himself, and the good detective couldn’t get a read on Torres for most of the episode. Now, after this episode, P.D. has presented some questions that need answers ASAP.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy