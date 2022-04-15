ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Between You and Me: P.S. Did I mention, I like to write for you?

By Leah Dunaief
TBR News Media
 3 days ago
Another year has rolled by and we again marvel at another anniversary this week of the news group now known as TBR News Media. It started with the lowly Village Times 46 years ago, and actually there was nothing lowly about that first issue. It was 52 pages, mailed to every...

Kids Korner: March 31 to April 7, 2022

TBR News Media

TBR News Media’s Artist of the Month: Doug Reina

‘I paint Modified-Realism by altering and enhancing colors, using more abstract compositions, and leaving large areas of the painting an ambiguous black.’. Doug Reina, a well-known Long Island artist, is currently preparing for his first solo exhibit at Gallery North in Setauket. Titled Prolonged Perceptions: Recent Paintings by Doug Reina, the exhibit will run from April 7 to May 22 with an opening reception on April 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. and an ArTalk on April 9 at 6 p.m.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
