Bloomingdale, OH

Vehicles, farm equipment, household, and misc.

 2 days ago

Directions: State Route 43 N. Past the White Bear Inn, First left TWP RD 266, take next...

Farm equipment, truck, combine, tractor, and misc.

Directions: From I-77 at Bolivar, OH: Take exit 93 towards Bolivar. Turn left onto SR-212. Turn right onto Park Ave SW. Turn left onto Poplar St NW. Turn right onto Shepler Church Rd. Watch for auction signs!. Combine & Tractor: JD 9500 Combine diesel, rear wheel assist; JD 920-20’ grain...
BOLIVAR, OH
ONLINE trucks, equipment, and misc.

Note: Complete Liquidation for Alvarez Inc. Steel & Bridge Construction. See details and bid at www.freyauctions.com Terms:10% buyer premium on items $2500 and less, 5% on items over $2500. Pay in full within 3 days of auction close by wire transfer. All items sold as-is, where-is, with no guarantees. Trucks:...
BUYING CARS
Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
ONLINE Firearms, air guns, accessories, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO Auction Gallery: 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708. Directions:. From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs. PREVIEW:...
CANTON, OH
Seeking consignments for vehicles, tractors, trailers, and misc.

Currently seeking consignments: Vehicles, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Lawn Equipment, Side by Sides, Tools, Garage Articles and More. Contact us today to consign & be featured in our early advertising runs. Food will be provided by Suzie’s Concessions; bring a friend because we will be running multiple rings all day. Please do not drop items off prior to the scheduled intake days. Check our website for an updated consignment list and information.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
ONLINE: Vintage collectibles, toys, household, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 @ Noon. VINTAGE COLLECTIBLES & TOYS. HOUSEHOLD. Pickup: By appointment only! Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Inventory reduction, antiques, collectibles, guns, and misc.

TOOLS – TOYS – GUNS – FURNITURE. Will sell the following at the Sprunger Building located on the Kidron Auction Grounds, Kidron, OH (for GPS use 4885 Kidron Rd., Apple Creek, OH 44606.) Kidron is located between Wooster and Canton, Ohio, 4 miles south of US Rt. 30.
KIDRON, OH
ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
Machinery, trucks, tools, and misc.

TRACTORS: Minneapolis Moline: Beautifully restored 602 Diesel, WF, Parade Ready; 602 NF Gas; 670; 445 gas; U302 NF Gas w/ Loader; Jet Star 3 WF Gas w/ Loader; 670 gas (for parts); G VI LP w/ Cab (not running);. Farmalls: IH 364 Diesel w/ Loader; Farmall Cub (Restored); Farmall Cub...
Vending, restaurant, snow and lawn equipment, and misc.

Wood Burner, Chimney Pipe, Gas Hot Water Tanks, Block for Retaining Wall, Refrigerators, Stoves, Electric Griddle, Slushpuppie Ice Machine, Commercial Rotisserie Cooker, Stainless Steel Condiment Station, Milkshake Mixer, Adjustable Bed Frame, Chairs, Dryer, Pizza Oven, Small Freezer, Cedar Chest, Older Gas Oven, Stainless Steel Griddle, Outdoor Table and Chairs, Bun Coffee makers, Walk-In Cooler, Old Wheel Barrel, Older Glider, Older Standing Lamp, Display Case, Claw Bathtub, Window Fan, Coin Money Counter, Snow Plows, In Bed Salt Spreader, Display Case, Yard Tools, More Items to be Added.
Cars, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, tools, and misc.

LOCATED IN FLUSHING, OHIO AT 397 E. HIGH STREET AT JONES AUCTION CENTER. FROM THE WEST TAKE EXIT 208 OFF I-70 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 149. FROM THE EAST TAKE EXIT 213 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 331. CARS * MOTORCYCLES * 4...
FLUSHING, OH
MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fixer upper home on 18+ acres and misc.

Fairfield Twp. – Columbiana Co. – Crestview Local Schools. Also Selling: JD 2020 – Misc. Equipment – HH Items. Having recently suffered the loss of her husband Richard, this property will sell at absolute auction to the highest bidders on location: 4038 WOODVILLE RD., LEETONIA, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 164 south of Columbiana or north of Lisbon to St. Rt. 558, then east half a mile to Woodville Rd and north. Watch for KIKO signs.
LEETONIA, OH
Horses, beef cows, equipment, guns, and misc.

11 HORSES – BELGIANS – MORGANS –STANDARD – BREDS – PONY: team of 3 yr. old reg. mare & gelding mare Lebrose Stylish Magic a son of Korry’s Captain & out of a TJ Legend dam mare sells open – gelding is sired by Millvilles Limited Edition – Dam is Korry’s Molly by JBJ Jasper both well broke, team of Belgian geldings 16 & 17 yrs. old work anywhere-good workers, 20 yr. old Belgian gelding works single and double, 5 yr. old registered black Morgan Stallion F M G’s Gold Label sired by K J M Soul Commander – 15.3 hands- broke to drive- he is a good one!-check him out, 6 yr. old registered Morgan gelding w/ lots of fire!, 5yr. old Morgan x Standardbred mare broke & in foal to Gold Label, 17 yr. old Standardbred brood mare in foal to Gold Label for March, weanling filly ¾ Morgan x ¼ St. – sharp and dark bay w/ star-her mother is ¾ Grunden Morgan & a good buggy horse, 13 yr. old black pony gelding broke to ride and drive- stands to hitch & at stops signs – was used on the farm & on the road.
