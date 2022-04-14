ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Machinery, trucks, tools, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

TRACTORS: Minneapolis Moline: Beautifully restored 602 Diesel, WF, Parade Ready; 602 NF Gas; 670; 445 gas; U302 NF Gas w/ Loader; Jet Star 3 WF Gas w/ Loader; 670 gas (for parts); G VI LP w/ Cab (not running);. Farmalls: IH 364 Diesel w/ Loader; Farmall Cub (Restored); Farmall...

Farm and Dairy

Vehicles, tractors, trailers, and misc.

Currently seeking consignments: Vehicles, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Lawn Equipment, Side by Sides, Tools, Garage Articles and More. Contact us today to consign & be featured in our early advertising runs. Food will be provided by the Licking Valley FFA Alumni; bring a friend because we will be running multiple rings all day.
NEWARK, OH
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

3/31, 4/1, and 4/2 at 9AM. Construction, equipment, trucks, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: JAW CRUSHER: 2018 R&R Rebel, 6 ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCKS: (2)Like New Bell 30E(30T), (2)2018 Bell 30E(30T), JD 350D, Cat 300D, 89 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS:. Cat 345BL, Cat 336F, 2017 Cat 330FL, (2)2019 Cat 320FL, Cat 320CG, (2)Cat 320, Cat 320CL, 2009 Cat 319DL, Cat 315L, Cat 315CL, 2021 Cat 313GC, (2)2019-(2)2017 Cat 313FLGC, (2)Like.
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

Farm equipment, truck, combine, tractor, and misc.

Directions: From I-77 at Bolivar, OH: Take exit 93 towards Bolivar. Turn left onto SR-212. Turn right onto Park Ave SW. Turn left onto Poplar St NW. Turn right onto Shepler Church Rd. Watch for auction signs!. Combine & Tractor: JD 9500 Combine diesel, rear wheel assist; JD 920-20’ grain...
BOLIVAR, OH
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Most Powerful 4×4 Pickup Trucks for 2022

Sometimes you need a big truck to do big jobs. That’s where these 4×4 pickup trucks like the Ford F-150, Nissan Titan Pro-4X, and Chevy Silverado ZR2 come into play. These full-size trucks have more horsepower, towing capacity, and power than your regular everyday pickup. The Ford F-150...
JOBS
MotorAuthority

Ford patents hydrogen combustion engine

Patent documents reveal Ford is experimenting with hydrogen combustion engines. Not to be confused with fuel cell powertrains, the patent is for a conventional internal-combustion engine that would simply burn hydrogen in place of gasoline or diesel, a process that would result in zero harmful emissions. First spotted by Muscle...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Clever Telescoping Camper Mounts To Vans And Triples In Size

This cool camper might seem familiar to some Motor1.com readers. It's called the Beauer 3XC, and it's among the latest offerings from this niche camper manufacturer in France. It's also insanely practical, mounting to a van or truck with a compact design that expands to create a generous living area once parked.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Cars, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, tools, and misc.

LOCATED IN FLUSHING, OHIO AT 397 E. HIGH STREET AT JONES AUCTION CENTER. FROM THE WEST TAKE EXIT 208 OFF I-70 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 149. FROM THE EAST TAKE EXIT 213 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 331. CARS * MOTORCYCLES * 4...
FLUSHING, OH
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas furnace & hot water or use the included outdoor woodstove for both heat & hot water. The property also features a 24’ x 24’ 2 car heated garage with 2 additional lean-tos for addition parking & storage. All situated on a .660+/- acre lot with a private well & septic. A great home in a central location that will appeal to anyone. Car/Tractors/Boat/Trailers: 2003 Chevy Impala w/ 160,000 miles, in good shape but may need head gasket; International 244 4×4 diesel tractor w/ Bushhog 1846QT loader, 3pth, wheel weights & 1,561 hrs.; Redmax YT2142F lawn tractor in like new shape w/ fabricated deck & only 62 hrs.; JD LT160 lawn tractor w/ 633 hrs. (rough); 1988 Sea Nymph Great Lakes Special 22’ foot boat w/ 4.3L engine, cuddy cabin, Merc. Alpha 1 outdrive, outriggers, electronics & Tee Nee trailer w/ title (boat may need rear main seal); Polaris enclosed snowmobile trailer; 10’ x 6’ utility trailer w/ wood deck, ramp & title; heavy duty firewood trailer (recently rebuilt) Equip./Tools: Huskee 22 ton vertical/horizontal log splitter w/Honda engine; Lincoln AC/DC welder; Hobart Handler 125 welder; Century 125GL welder; Makita table saw; upright air compressor; Honda powered Ryobi 3300 psi pressure washer; Jonsered CS2166 & Redmax G9000 chainsaws; generator; Troy-Bilt push mower; elec. sharpener; Mac tools & tool box; SK & other USA wrenches & sockets; Porter Cable cordless tools; pneumatic tools; lots of misc. tools; floor jack; jack stands; alum. ATV ramps; long handled tools; vise; ladders; heavy cords; gas cans; hardware & more! Tires: Set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler A/T P265/65 R18 tires w/ alloy GMC 6 bolt wheels (nice & lots of life left). Guns/Sporting: Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 spcl. Handgun w/ laser site; Savage B mag .17 WSM w/ 3x9x40 scope & bipod; 2 Lakefield Mark 2 .22 rifles; Ruger M77 Hawkeye stainless steel .243 w/ composite stock & Burris 3x9x40 scope; H & R model 176 10 ga. mag shotgun; Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga., missing barrel; Winchester 15 gun safe w/ electric lock; Lots of Lake Erie fishing rods, reels, tackle, lures, nets, coolers, etc.; snowmobile helmets & suits; drag race starting tree; bikes; golf clubs; slate top pool table (nice shape). Ant. & Coll./Household: Some gold & silver jewelry; watches; lots of costume jewelry; Howard Miller weight driven wall clock; Amana washer & Maytag gas dryer; Gibson & Maytag upright freezers; chest freezer; GE dehumidifier; turkey fryer; kit. items; Christmas; décor; kit. table w/4 chairs; dressers; chests; beds; chairs; stands and more. There is something here for everyone! See auctionzip.com #1520 or nicollsandauctions.com for photos. Owner: The Gary L. Bidwell Estate, Tom Hershelman, Exec. SaraMaria Patterson, Atty.
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Shop tools, collectible signs, zero turn mower, and misc.

Shop Tools, Collectible Signs, Zero Turn Mowers, New Mowers, Snow Blowers * Lawn and Garden Parts and Pieces, Early Ford Tractor Parts and Pieces, From Former Dealership,. ONILNE BIDDING WILL BE AVAILABLE ON LARGE EQUIPMENT & GOOD RUNNING MOWERS. TRACTORS, SKID LOADER, EXCAVATOR … (1997) John Deere 8300 4WD Tractor...
CARS
Road & Track

Jeep Wagoneer Goes Extra Long With L Model and Gains Hurricane Engine

When the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models joined the full-size SUV segment back in 2021, it was clear that the lineup was bound to continue growing. Americans love extended wheelbase variants of these family haulers, with Ford and General Motors both offering stretched SUVs across their respective brands. Now Jeep is ready to join that segment battle by way of the all-new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models, which are the first Stellantis products fitted with the new 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six engine.
CARS

