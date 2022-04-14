ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Jackson, OH

Kubota, 2007 Ford F-150, 2001 Buick Lesabre, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

KUBOTA TRACTOR – VEHICLES – (2) YSU VEHICLES. 11845 MAHONING AVE. (RT. 18) SPECIAL NOTE: NO CHILDREN UNDER 16 PERMITTED IN SALE AREA. INSPECTION: Vehicles can be seen on day of auction from 4:00 P.M. until...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
Farm and Dairy

Kubota, guns, rifles, fishing, and misc.

Kubota RTV-X900 Side-By-Side diesel Utility Vehicle has less than 300 hours!. Guns – Rifles: Marlin 1895 lever action 45-70 S# 442722 Special smokeless Case hardened; mo. 1895 GS 45-70 gov SS; mo. 94 25-20 cal Oct brl s#377073; mo. 336 35 rem cal micro grooved brl JM stamp; Win mo. 61 22 S-L- LR take down; Sig Arms mo. Sauer 90 300 wby mag gold trigger; Ruger American 450 Bushmaster w/Leopold Dilating scope; mo. 10-22 22 LR SS; mo. Mini 14 Ranch rifle 223 cal; Russia SKS 7.62×39 w/Bayonet; Rem mo. 33 22 S-L cal; Kimber mo. 84 L Mountain Ascent Boss barrel 30.06 Cal w/ Leopold Dilating scope carbon fiber stock; Spring Field M1A 308 cal w/box.
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas furnace & hot water or use the included outdoor woodstove for both heat & hot water. The property also features a 24’ x 24’ 2 car heated garage with 2 additional lean-tos for addition parking & storage. All situated on a .660+/- acre lot with a private well & septic. A great home in a central location that will appeal to anyone. Car/Tractors/Boat/Trailers: 2003 Chevy Impala w/ 160,000 miles, in good shape but may need head gasket; International 244 4×4 diesel tractor w/ Bushhog 1846QT loader, 3pth, wheel weights & 1,561 hrs.; Redmax YT2142F lawn tractor in like new shape w/ fabricated deck & only 62 hrs.; JD LT160 lawn tractor w/ 633 hrs. (rough); 1988 Sea Nymph Great Lakes Special 22’ foot boat w/ 4.3L engine, cuddy cabin, Merc. Alpha 1 outdrive, outriggers, electronics & Tee Nee trailer w/ title (boat may need rear main seal); Polaris enclosed snowmobile trailer; 10’ x 6’ utility trailer w/ wood deck, ramp & title; heavy duty firewood trailer (recently rebuilt) Equip./Tools: Huskee 22 ton vertical/horizontal log splitter w/Honda engine; Lincoln AC/DC welder; Hobart Handler 125 welder; Century 125GL welder; Makita table saw; upright air compressor; Honda powered Ryobi 3300 psi pressure washer; Jonsered CS2166 & Redmax G9000 chainsaws; generator; Troy-Bilt push mower; elec. sharpener; Mac tools & tool box; SK & other USA wrenches & sockets; Porter Cable cordless tools; pneumatic tools; lots of misc. tools; floor jack; jack stands; alum. ATV ramps; long handled tools; vise; ladders; heavy cords; gas cans; hardware & more! Tires: Set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler A/T P265/65 R18 tires w/ alloy GMC 6 bolt wheels (nice & lots of life left). Guns/Sporting: Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 spcl. Handgun w/ laser site; Savage B mag .17 WSM w/ 3x9x40 scope & bipod; 2 Lakefield Mark 2 .22 rifles; Ruger M77 Hawkeye stainless steel .243 w/ composite stock & Burris 3x9x40 scope; H & R model 176 10 ga. mag shotgun; Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga., missing barrel; Winchester 15 gun safe w/ electric lock; Lots of Lake Erie fishing rods, reels, tackle, lures, nets, coolers, etc.; snowmobile helmets & suits; drag race starting tree; bikes; golf clubs; slate top pool table (nice shape). Ant. & Coll./Household: Some gold & silver jewelry; watches; lots of costume jewelry; Howard Miller weight driven wall clock; Amana washer & Maytag gas dryer; Gibson & Maytag upright freezers; chest freezer; GE dehumidifier; turkey fryer; kit. items; Christmas; décor; kit. table w/4 chairs; dressers; chests; beds; chairs; stands and more. There is something here for everyone! See auctionzip.com #1520 or nicollsandauctions.com for photos. Owner: The Gary L. Bidwell Estate, Tom Hershelman, Exec. SaraMaria Patterson, Atty.
Farm and Dairy

Machinery, trucks, tools, and misc.

TRACTORS: Minneapolis Moline: Beautifully restored 602 Diesel, WF, Parade Ready; 602 NF Gas; 670; 445 gas; U302 NF Gas w/ Loader; Jet Star 3 WF Gas w/ Loader; 670 gas (for parts); G VI LP w/ Cab (not running);. Farmalls: IH 364 Diesel w/ Loader; Farmall Cub (Restored); Farmall Cub...
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
The Associated Press

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Trax And Buick Encore Are Finished

This should not come as a surprise to anyone. In fact, it's amazing how long both of these subcompact crossovers have been on the market. The Chevrolet Trax and Buick Encore are set to be discontinued at the conclusion of the 2022 model year, according to a report from GM Authority. They'll be replaced by the already on sale Chevy Trailblazer and Buick Encore GX.
insideevs.com

5-Year Ownership Cost: Tesla Model 3 vs Honda Accord Hybrid

It's a well known fact that electric cars require much less maintenance than ICE or hybrid vehicles. Simply put, EVs are much less complex and therefore there's fewer things that can go wrong. But just how much cheaper is it to own an EV? YouTuber Cleanerwatt lets us know in his latest video, comparing a Tesla Model 3 to a Honda Accord Hybrid.
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate Under Constraint

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 made its debut back in September with a variety of changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate is currently under constraint. The Chevrolet Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate feature is tagged with RPO code QK2, and...
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup starts production April 26

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been in pre-production since last fall, but on April 26 the first customer examples of the full-size electric pickup truck will start rolling off the line. Pre-production vehicles are typically used for final testing as well as certification and registration purposes. They also provide...
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH

