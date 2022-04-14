ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Treatments to help veterans live with a balanced brain and body

WFAA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter serving our country, veterans need the health and healing they...

www.wfaa.com

PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers look to licorice for promising cancer treatments

Licorice is more than a candy people either love or hate—it may play a role in preventing or treating certain types of cancer, according to researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. Gnanasekar Munirathinam and his research team are studying substances derived from the licorice plant Glycyrrhiza glabra to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Drug Seems To Prevent Loss of Smell and Taste From COVID-19

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. Loss of smell and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New COVID-19 nasal spray outperforms current antibody treatments in mice

A new protein-based antiviral nasal spray developed by researchers at Northwestern University, University of Washington and Washington University at St. Louis is being advanced toward Phase I human clinical trials to treat COVID-19. Designed computationally and refined in the laboratory, the new protein therapies thwarted infection by interfering with the...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WALA-TV FOX10

COVID virus can infect inner ear, cause hearing loss, study finds

(Gray News) - A recent study found the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect cells of the inner ear, including hair cells, which are critical for both hearing and balance. In a study of 10 COVID-19 patients who reported a variety of ear-related symptoms, researchers with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Eye and Ear said they found a pattern of infection in human inner ear tissue samples consistent with inner ear problems.
SCIENCE
KATU.com

"Brain-Body Parenting" Author Mona Delahooke, PhD

If you want your kids to thrive, Mona Delahooke, PhD, says managing their behavior is the wrong thing to do. The Licensed clinical psychologist and author of "Brain-Body Parenting" joined us to explain a better way. For more information about Dr. Delahooke, visit monadelahooke.com.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

How New MRIs Can Help With Epilepsy Treatment

Powerful new MRI technologies can help pinpoint brain abnormalities and improve treatment for epilepsy. Exciting new MRI – magnetic resonance imaging – technologies allow doctors to detect subtle abnormalities in the brain that may otherwise be difficult to identify. This is important because detecting a brain abnormality on MRI is often the most significant factor in developing a plan for epilepsy surgery to stop a person’s seizures. Missing an abnormality may lead to a lost opportunity for surgery and a better life.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise for Treating Opioid Addiction

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy may help people being treated for opioid addiction reduce their methadone dose and better manage pain and withdrawal symptoms, according to a pair of studies led by Washington State University scientists. The research team recruited participants enrolled in a local opioid treatment program to test the effects...
HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

Lawmakers Advance Psychedelic-Assisted Treatment for Veterans

Lawmakers Advance Psychedelic-Assisted Treatment for Veterans. Veterans and high-ranking intelligence officials told Connecticut lawmakers that they've never taken an illicit drug in their lives, but they swear by the psychedelic-assisted therapies to deal with their depression and PTSD. “What we’ve done so far is absolutely not working and just sort...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

New hope to help advanced Parkinson’s patients walk and sleep again

New research into advanced Parkinson’s has given people with the disease hope that they may be able to walk and sleep more easily again. Sufferers of Parkinson’s, a degenerative disease, often struggle to walk or sleep due to a condition called orthostatic hypotension. This occurs when a person stands up and their blood pressure drops, causing dizziness and possibly even fainting. For people with Parkinson’s, it happens because not enough blood flows to the brain because a regulator in the brain has been disrupted. But new French research published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

