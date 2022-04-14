ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairburn, GA

Michigan State football makes Top-10 for 2023 3-star DL Josh Horton

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mp5ha_0f9zuaBr00

Mel Tucker is definitely no stranger to recruiting in the state of Georgia, and it looks like he is trying to work his magic with Josh Horton, who put Michigan State football in the top-10 for his recruitment on Thursday.

Horton is a 3-star defensive lineman from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia who is ranked as the No. 724 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports. They have him projected to go to Auburn.

You can see his full top-10 below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 4-star WR Kyler Kasper to reclassify to 2022

Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded. Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon. In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach. I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022 But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well. Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact. List 3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft
GILBERT, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In-state 4-star EDGE commits to UGA

Sunday, Gabriel Harris Jr, a four-star EDGE from Valdosta, Georgia, has decided to stay home and commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 237-pound EDGE ranks as the nation’s No. 90 overall player and No. 8 outside defender in the class of 2023, per 247Sports composite. He chose to commit to UGA over schools such as Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and eight others that he received offers from.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, MI
City
Auburn, GA
City
Fairburn, GA
Local
Michigan Football
City
Tucker, GA
Fairburn, GA
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brewster
Person
Mel Tucker
The Spun

Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player

Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Dl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading each position group on Texas' defense

Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is tasked with turning around Texas’ defense in 2022. The Longhorns defense finished outside the top 100 in total defense a season ago. Stopping the run needs to be a point of emphasis this offseason. Texas allowed over 200 rushing yards per game under Kwiatkowski in his first season leading the defense.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans special teams coach Frank Ross 'excited' to reunite with RB Marlon Mack in Houston

Frank Ross is familiar with Marlon Mack. The former Indianapolis Colts assistant special teams coordinator was on the same team with Mack from 2018-20. Ross saw the former 2017 fourth-round running back from South Florida tally 446 carries for 2,025 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns through 27 games, 23 of which he started. During that span, Mack also produced his career year in 2019 of 247 carries for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy