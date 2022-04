LAUDERHILL (CBS Miami) — Lauderhill Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex early Monday morning. Officers were sent to the Lauderhill Point Apartment Building in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street shortly before midnight. According to police, they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When they arrived they found a man deceased in the parking lot near a vehicle. Detectives focused their investigation on a black sedan with multiple bullet holes on it. The car was towed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (964) 493-TIPS (8477).

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO