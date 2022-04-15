Is Dan Campbell A Great Coach Or Just False Hope?

The Indiana Pacers just wrapped up their worst season since 1989. Finishing with a 25-57 record, Indiana has decided upon a path it hasn't ventured down in decades. On Christmas, the Pacers were in no man’s land in the Eastern Conference sitting at 14-19. The frontcourt pairing between Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner was still working on occasion, but it didn’t make any dent as a true competitor. Malcolm Brogdon was supposed to be Indiana’s long-term answer as its primary floor general, but he could barely stay on the court due to injury woes. Speaking of injuries, Orlando Bubble superstar T.J. Warren didn’t play in a single game this season due to a nagging foot injury; four total games over two full seasons for the former Phoenix Suns wing.

