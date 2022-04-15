ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I Watch ‘The Kardashians’ on Disney+?

By Sean L. McCarthy
 4 days ago
After almost a year of only seeing the Kardashians on Saturday Night Live and every tabloid magazine and TV show, the ladies K finally are back to showing us their “reality TV” perspectives again.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, though.

Now, it’s simply The Kardashians.

Bit how to keep up with them since they’re no longer on E!?

Can I watch The Kardashians on Disney+?

Sorry, Charlies. You’re in the right streaming family, but looking in the wrong house. (Sure, Disney+ just added a bunch of TV-MA Marvel shows that feature pretty “adult” content for the MCU, but the first episode of The Kardashians references some REALLY adult content, like sex tapes and “dildos.” Roy’s frozen head would explode if this made it to the company he founded!)

Where can I watch The Kardashians, then?

If you had the Disney Bundle, on the other hand, that’d include Hulu, which is where you can watch new episodes filming the recent histories of the Kardashians Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, mama Kris, as well as their younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

When can I watch The Kardashians?

Season 1 premiered today on Hulu. New episodes drop on Thursdays, 3 a.m. Eastern, at the stroke past midnight on the West Coast, Pacific time. All on Hulu.

