No. 3 Alabama softball picked up its fifth consecutive conference series win and second sweep of the season courtesy of two walk-off victories over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide (36-6, 13-5 SEC), winners in 12 of its last 14, remains in second place in the SEC through six weekends with 2-1, 7-6 and 4-0 wins over the Bulldogs (26-17, 7-8 SEC).

1 DAY AGO