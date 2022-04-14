ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph being linked to fight preceding March shooting death in Dallas

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fi0U7_0f9zdW0G00

According to reports from both the Dallas Morning News and the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is a person of interest in a murder investigation. The March 18 shooting death of Cameron Ray, 20, in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue occurred outside the OT Tavern, per DMN’s report.

Allegedly, Joseph was among a group of people who were involved in an altercation with another group that included Ray. Following the fight, Ray was gunned down from a passing-by SUV, and was later transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. On Wednesday, Fox 4 News interviewed Detective Tonya McDaniel, who officially linked video of a group of gentlemen with the fight and the subsequent shooting.

Dallas police want to interview a Dallas Cowboys player in connection with a murder last month in Old East Dallas, multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation told The Dallas Morning News.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was involved in a disturbance March 18 outside a bar in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue, at Martel Avenue, the same night that Cameron Ray, 20, was fatally shot there, according to multiple sources.

DMN’s article identifies the chain of one of the group as having a YKDV medallion. Joseph’s rap persona, which became well known during the draft process, is YKDV Bossman Fat.

According to DMN, an anonymous member of the Cowboys staff has stated they do not believe Joseph was the shooter and have advised him to talk to the police. The team nor Joseph’s spokesman has made an official comment.

Joseph, who many thought was one of the most talented corners in the draft, fell to the second round for off-field concerns. He transferred from LSU and was sat down for his final games at Kentucky. Dallas, a year after selecting Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson, again double-dipped at the position in selecting Joseph and Oregon State’s Nahshon Wright.

Joseph was injured in the final preseason game, but eventually worked his way into the lineup down the stretch of the 2021 season. He is expected to compete for a starting role with Anthony Brown in 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
City
Greenville, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
B106

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Shooting#East Dallas#Dmn#Suv#Fox 4 News#The Dallas Morning News#Ykdv
101.5 KNUE

See Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Is Facing 11 Charges Of Battery

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen is facing 11 counts of battery, which includes a felony. This stems from a Dec. 18 incident in Las Vegas. The criminal complaint regarding Sonnen alleges that six people were attacked. He allegedly tried to strangle a man. It also states that Sonnen used “force of violence upon” a woman by “punching/striking” her.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson: A Texas grand jury is considering another criminal charge

Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times is reporting that a grand jury in Brazoria County in Texas is considering evidence related to a tenth accusation of sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson. Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns a few days ago, shortly after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas rejected nine criminal cases. A decision is expected Thursday or Friday, and the complainant in the pending criminal case is one of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson. (Jenny Vrentas, The New York Times)
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m. Police said officers at the...
DALLAS, TX
HipHopDX.com

'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Reportedly Dead At 37

Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy