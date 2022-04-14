Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph being linked to fight preceding March shooting death in Dallas

According to reports from both the Dallas Morning News and the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is a person of interest in a murder investigation. The March 18 shooting death of Cameron Ray, 20, in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue occurred outside the OT Tavern, per DMN’s report.

Allegedly, Joseph was among a group of people who were involved in an altercation with another group that included Ray. Following the fight, Ray was gunned down from a passing-by SUV, and was later transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. On Wednesday, Fox 4 News interviewed Detective Tonya McDaniel, who officially linked video of a group of gentlemen with the fight and the subsequent shooting.

Dallas police want to interview a Dallas Cowboys player in connection with a murder last month in Old East Dallas, multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation told The Dallas Morning News. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was involved in a disturbance March 18 outside a bar in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue, at Martel Avenue, the same night that Cameron Ray, 20, was fatally shot there, according to multiple sources.

DMN’s article identifies the chain of one of the group as having a YKDV medallion. Joseph’s rap persona, which became well known during the draft process, is YKDV Bossman Fat.

According to DMN, an anonymous member of the Cowboys staff has stated they do not believe Joseph was the shooter and have advised him to talk to the police. The team nor Joseph’s spokesman has made an official comment.

Joseph, who many thought was one of the most talented corners in the draft, fell to the second round for off-field concerns. He transferred from LSU and was sat down for his final games at Kentucky. Dallas, a year after selecting Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson, again double-dipped at the position in selecting Joseph and Oregon State’s Nahshon Wright.

Joseph was injured in the final preseason game, but eventually worked his way into the lineup down the stretch of the 2021 season. He is expected to compete for a starting role with Anthony Brown in 2022.