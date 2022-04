On April 12, the National Urban League convened the nation’s foremost political, media and civic engagement minds to discuss the devastating effects of voter suppression. Political powers have notoriously made socio economic decisions that have adversely affected underserved communities—but according to the National Urban League, the last few years have been particularly devastating for the Black community. Because of this, they are issuing a ‘call-to-arms’ for Black voters and the like to take their power back and vote like their lives depend on it, because they do.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO