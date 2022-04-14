ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State to wear "DH" helmet decals, have moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins Saturday

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XljtC_0f9zbvwj00

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed that the Buckeyes would find some way to honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the annual LifeSports spring game on Saturday, we just didn’t know exactly what was in store, until now.

According to a release from an Ohio State spokesman, OSU plans on honoring the memory of Haskins, who passed away after being struck by a dump truck early Saturday morning on a South Florida highway in a few ways.

First, the team will be wearing “DH” helmet stickers on the field of play throughout the game. A moment of silence is also planned prior to the national anthem along with a video tribute just before halftime. The memorial to Haskins in front of the north rotunda will remain throughout the game as well.

I’m sure we can look for some more things to take place during the 2022 season. For now, though, there probably won’t be a dry eye in the place on Saturday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

