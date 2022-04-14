ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Stadium is turning 100, and the celbration begins Saturday with the spring game

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
The old Horseshoe is turning 100 years old and the celebration and almost year-long party begins on Saturday with the annual LiFEsports spring game.

“Ohio Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of all Buckeyes and it is a place of historic significance,” said President Kristina M. Johnson in a statement. “Families have celebrated a loved one’s academic achievement here, champions have been crowned here and it has helped so many of us fall in love with what it means to be a part of the Ohio State community. We are so excited to enjoy 100 years in the ’Shoe with thousands of our closest friends and we look forward to the celebration ahead this season.”

The big ‘ole stadium on the banks of the Olentangy is one of the most recognizable in all of sports. Its horseshoe design has been entertaining fans for football games, commencements, concerts, and more throughout its 100 years.

The first game in the venerable venue took place on Oct. 7, 1922, vs. Ohio Wesleyan. Since then, more than 36 million fans have streamed through her gates throughout history.

“I don’t know if there is a more iconic structure in college athletics than Ohio Stadium,” said Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletic Director Gene Smith. “Ohio Stadium has been home to so many wonderful memories, thrilling moments and important events over the past 100 years, and the university, the Department of Athletics and Buckeye Nation are all incredibly proud of our venerable and grand structure.”

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, a few key events are scheduled to take place this year:

  • A commemoration at the homecoming game against Rutgers on Oct. 1.
  • Starting Aug. 20, University Archives will sponsor “A Walk in Our ’Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium” at Thompson Library. The free exhibit will focus on the history of the stadium with historic uniforms and memorabilia from Buckeye coaching legends.
  • Buckeye fans can share their memories and photos as the university collects and circulates those stories throughout the year.
  • Limited edition licensed merchandise celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium will be available starting at the Spring Game. It will also be available at The Team Shop or online at gobuckeyes.com.

I’m sure we’ll have more as we step through all the pomp and circumstance of celebrating a place that is on the National Registry of Historic Places throughout the year.

