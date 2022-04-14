ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ryan Day previews the spring game

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
It’s almost time for some real, live, football in the ‘Shoe. OK, OK, maybe all it is is a glorified scrimmage, but anytime Ohio State puts the pads on, allows butts in seats in the ‘Shoe, and tosses a pigskin around, it’s worth taking notice.

OSU is almost all set for the annual LiFEsports spring game on Saturday, and that means we’ll get a little peek of what the Buckeyes look like this season. Don’t expect too much in the way of earth-shattering stuff, but it’ll still be fun to see how the new defense looks, how the guys have reshaped their bodies and more.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Thursday to preview all the shenanigans on Saturday and we’ve got all of his comments for you here thanks to OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

Watch the below Facebook video and listen to Day talk about how the pads will be popping, the defense will be going against the offense, players to watch, and more.

As a reminder, the spring game is set to kick off at Noon on Saturday. Get to the big ‘ole Horseshoe and have yourself some fun.

Related
NBC4 Columbus

3 takeaways from Ohio State’s spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State held its annual spring game Saturday at The Horseshoe, which featured a moment of silence and video tribute for the late Dwayne Haskins. OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud also honored Haskins by wearing his last name on the No. 7 jersey that Haskins used to wear as Buckeye — a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Kai Saunders commits prior to Spring Game

Kai Saunders, the younger brother of Buckeyes running back Cayden Saunders, committed to the Ohio State football program as a preferred walk-on a week ago. The 6’4 wide receiver and tight end prospect got a chance to visit campus in late March before making the decision to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and their father Cedric Saunders, who played at Ohio State from 1990 to1993 and earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1993.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

4-star cornerback Dijon Johnson commits to Ohio State

Ohio State got its second commitment of the day when four-star Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson pledged Sunday afternoon to join the Buckeyes' 2023 recruiting class. Johnson, a 6-1, 190-pounder, is ranked 265th overall in the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 29 cornerback. He plays for Wharton High School in...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Ohio State pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Before the start of Saturday's annual Spring Game, the Ohio State football team and fans at Ohio Stadium held a moment of silence for former quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The moment was one of many tributes which also included a 'DH' sticker on the players' helmets and...
COLUMBUS, OH
