WATCH: Ryan Day previews the spring game

It’s almost time for some real, live, football in the ‘Shoe. OK, OK, maybe all it is is a glorified scrimmage, but anytime Ohio State puts the pads on, allows butts in seats in the ‘Shoe, and tosses a pigskin around, it’s worth taking notice.

OSU is almost all set for the annual LiFEsports spring game on Saturday, and that means we’ll get a little peek of what the Buckeyes look like this season. Don’t expect too much in the way of earth-shattering stuff, but it’ll still be fun to see how the new defense looks, how the guys have reshaped their bodies and more.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Thursday to preview all the shenanigans on Saturday and we’ve got all of his comments for you here thanks to OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

Watch the below Facebook video and listen to Day talk about how the pads will be popping, the defense will be going against the offense, players to watch, and more.

As a reminder, the spring game is set to kick off at Noon on Saturday. Get to the big ‘ole Horseshoe and have yourself some fun.

