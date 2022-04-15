Russia-Ukraine war latest: captain of sunken warship killed in explosion, says Ukraine; Kyiv official says 900 civilian bodies found – live

6.39pm BST

Five people have been killed by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, with cluster munitions used, the local governor Vitaliy Kim has said.

The Reuters news agency has said it could not independently verify the statement. Despite many civilians deaths in Ukraine, Russia has denied deliberately targeting non-combatants.

6.38pm BST

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy , recently made a direct appeal to his US counterpart, Joe Biden , for Washington to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”, it is reported.

Citing people familiar with the two leaders’ conversation, the Washington Post says Biden did not commit to specific actions during the call.

The label can be applied to any country that has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism,” the newspaper says, citing a US Department of State factsheet. The list currently includes four countries: North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

6.23pm BST

Kyiv officials claim to have found bodies of hundreds of murdered civilians

More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding Kyiv following the withdrawal of Russian forces — almost all of them shot dead, the Associated Press quotes local police as saying.

The number is double that announced by Ukrainian authorities almost two weeks ago and the presence of the gunshot wounds indicates many were “simply executed”, officers said.



Andriy Nebytov , the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds, AP reports.

Consequently, we understand that under the [Russian] occupation, people were simply executed in the streets.

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he added.

The largest number of victims were found in Bucha; where there were more than 350.

According to Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha gathered and buried bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Russian troops, he added, were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukraine views.

6.09pm BST

France will make housing and family benefits available for Ukrainian refugees once the emergency lodging phase is over, Reuters quotes the country’s interior ministry as saying.

Paris will give displaced Ukrainians the right to access aid for personal housing with family supplements, as well as benefits for family maintenance.

According to the ministry, more than 57,000 Ukrainians have entered France since Russia invaded their country on 24 February, largely women and children, and more than 41,000 have been granted “temporary protection”.

It said that more than 11,000 Ukrainian children have so far enrolled in French schools, and that families could place younger children in daycare centres free of charge.

More than 4.7 million people have fled Ukraine overall since the start of the war, according to the United Nations refugee agency, with more than half crossing into Poland.

5.46pm BST

The United States believes the sunken Russian missile cruiser Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian missiles, Reuters reports, citing a senior US official.

The official, who Reuters says spoke on condition of anonymity, said these were Neptune anti-ship missiles. The US believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear, the official told the news agency.

Citing Moscow’s defence ministry, Russian news outlets have said the missile cruiser sank in stormy seas after a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard. Ukraine has said it launched a missile strike on the Moskva from the coast, which ripped open the Soviet-era ship.

Reuters says it has been unable to verify either side’s assertions.

5.23pm BST

Back to that news that Russia has expelled 18 EU diplomats, Moscow’s foreign ministry has said it summoned the EU ambassador Markus Ederer and handed him a note of protest. It said:

The Russian side declared that the EU is responsible for the consistent destruction of the architecture of bilateral dialogue and cooperation that had taken decades to form.

The EU diplomats must leave Russia as soon as possible, Reuters quotes the ministry as saying. The EU mission has said it regrets what it calls an unfounded move.

The decision of the Russian authorities announced on Friday has no grounds and is nothing else than a retaliatory step. Russia’s chosen course of action will further increase its international isolation.

4.52pm BST

The world should be prepared for the possibility Putin will use nuclear weapons, Ukraine’s president has warned.

Speaking to CNN, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Putin would be capable of deploying nuclear weapons because he does not value human life. Asked if he was worried, following warnings from the CIA, Zelenskiy said:

Not only me, I think all of the world, all the countries have to be worried, because you know that it can be not real information but it can be the truth. They could do it … they can ... for them, lives of the people are nothing.

4.46pm BST

Ukraine has evacuated 2,864 people from conflict areas on Friday, its deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said. Reuters reports that the total includes 363 people who used their own modes of transport to escape from Mariupol.

She said on Telegram that the evacuees also included 370 people from Luhansk region in the east and 2,131 people from cities in Zaporizhzhia region.

Iryna Vereshchuk speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

4.42pm BST

Russia’s foreign ministry has ordered 18 European Union diplomats to leave the country, Reuters reports.

The news agency says the retaliatory move comes after the EU declared 19 Russian diplomats personae non gratae for “engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status” and ordered them to leave their host nation, Belgium.

3.57pm BST

Captain of sunken warship killed in explosion, says Ukraine

We’ve been reporting today that Russia’s Moskva warship sunk while being towed to a port after an explosion.

Now, Ukraine claims Moskva’s captain was also killed in that explosion.

In a statement on Telegram, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs, said:

1st rank captain, cruiser Moskva flagship commander of the Black sea Fleet, Anton Kuprin died during the explosion and fire on board.”



While Ukraine said its military successfully struck the flagship missile on Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry said a fire onboard and “stormy sea conditions” were to blame.

Anton Kuprin, the captain of the missile cruiser Moskva, has been killed, says Ukraine. Photograph: Telegram

2.54pm BST

Motuzyanyk has added that street battles are continuing in Mariupol, which Russian forces have still not managed to completely capture. He said active fighting is taking place around Mariupol’s Illich steel and ironworks, as well as in the port area.

2.39pm BST

Russia has used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol for the first time since the invasion, Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk has said.

Reuters quotes him as saying Russia is concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol.

2.12pm BST

Earlier , we reported that an iron and steelworks plant in Mariupol has become the city’s redoubt.

Now, Reuters is reporting that Ukraine’s leading steelmaker and controller of the plant, Metinvest, has said it will never operate its enterprises under Russian occupation.

The group told the news agency it has already halved its iron ore production due to the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is one of Europe’s largest suppliers of iron ore, and has already lost access to up to 40% of its metallurgy production capacity in Mariupol.

At the Azovstal Steel and Iron Works facility controlled by Metinvest Group Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

1.52pm BST

1.07pm BST

Steel plant now a Ukrainian hold-out in Mariupol

In besieged Mariupol – where Ukrainian forces are outgunned, outnumbered and surrounded by Russian forces – one of Europe’s biggest metallurgical plants has become the eastern city’s redoubt.

The Azovstal iron and steelworks lies in an industrial area covering more than 11 sq km (4.25 sq miles). It is held by the country’s leading metallurgical group, Metinvest, and controlled by Ukraine’s richest man; the billionaire Rinat Akhmetov .

The factory is “an enormous space” in which the Russians “simply can’t find” Ukrainian forces, Oleh Zhdanov – a military analyst based in Kyiv – told Reuters.

That’s why they [the Russians] started talking about trying a chemical attack, that’s the only way to smoke them out.

Ukraine has said it is checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons in Mariupol. Russia-backed separatists have denied using them.

Here’s the full story:



12.12pm BST

British diplomats have been scrambling to work out what has happened to Aiden Aslin after it was claimed the UK national was captured by pro-Russian forces. Images purporting to show him in captivity emerged, which his family is calling “propaganda”.

PA Media reports that Aslin, who is from Newark in Nottinghamshire, has been fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol. Earlier this week, he and his unit were forced to surrender after they ran out of food and ammunition. His grandmother Pamela Hall has told PA Media:

It’s propaganda. He was due to get married this month, and they were talking about setting up a new home together, children — great-grandchildren in my case.

Here’s some more details from my colleague Josh Halliday :

10.55am BST

Kyiv was hit on Friday by some of the most powerful explosions heard since Russian forces withdrew from the area two weeks ago.

Amid a warning that missile attacks would increase due to allegations of attacks and sabotage by Ukrainian forces within Russia’s borders, Moscow said it had struck a plant in the capital that made and repaired Ukrainian missiles, including anti-ship missiles. The move follows the sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva .

Kirill Kyrylo, 38, a worker at a car repair shop in Kyiv, told Reuters he had seen three blasts hit an industrial building across the street, causing a blaze that was later put out by firefighters.



“The building was on fire and I had to hide behind my car,” he said, pointing out shattered glass and bits of metal that had been flung from the burning building across the street.

Ukraine said it had repelled Russian offensives in the town of Popasna and Rubizhne, north of Mariupol. The reports could not be independently confirmed.

10.47am BST

Here is a selection of some of the latest images that have been sent to us over the newswires from Ukraine and beyond.

People walk along a street past a banner displaying the ‘Z’ symbol in Sevastopol, Crimea. The banner reads: ‘For Russia, the president, the army, the navy, Sevastopol.’ Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

Journalists take photos of dismantled Russian twin city signs from a memorial in the centre of Odesa, Ukraine. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A burnt out market in Chernihiv on 11 April. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Zinaida Makishaiva, 82, looks at bullet holes in the windscreen of her son’s car parked near her house in Borodianka. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

People gather in front of Tbilisi International dirport, Georgia, as they wait for a repatriation flight carrying two Georgian volunteers, David Menabdishvili and Nika Shanava, who were killed during fighting in Ukraine. Photograph: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA

People take part in a combat training course at a recruiting centre of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images

9.55am BST

Gaby Hinsliff writes for us today on the sexual exploitation of women in war zones, saying it will continue until commanders actually end up in the dock for overseeing such atrocities :

They read like messages from one of the creepier dating apps, or else the sort of unwanted lechery with which many young women on social media are grimly familiar.



One man suggests sharing “a large bed, we could sleep together” and then letting “what we both want happen”. Another is keen to let the recipient know she is “so beautiful”, while a third immediately asks, “Are you single?”

But these aren’t just any old clumsy sexual overtures. These are messages left for women fleeing war-torn Ukraine, on a Facebook group seeking to match refugees with Britons offering sanctuary. The grotesque parody of shelter some men see fit to offer is a chance to flee the threat of rape by Russian soldiers, but only for somewhere you might want to barricade yourself into the spare bedroom at night.

An undercover reporter posing as a refugee found more than half the messages sent to her came from men living alone, some explicit about the strings attached to their offers. What kind of man, you may wonder, sees in a tragedy a sexual opportunity?

Read more here: Gaby Hinsliff – Rape is being used as a weapon in Ukraine. It should be treated as a war crime

9.35am BST

Finland's Europe minister: 'highly likely' Finland will join Nato, application process should be 'quick as possible'

Tytti Tuppurainen is Finland’s minister for European affairs, and she has been interviewed on Sky News in the UK about Finland’s prospect for joining Nato. Speaking from Helsinki, she said there was now a profound change in the relations between Russia and Finland, which saddens her. She told viewers:

The people of Finland seem to have already made up their mind and there is a huge majority for Nato membership of Finland. Of course, that’s not all. We are a parliamentary democracy so we need to discuss this issue in our parliament. At this point I would say it is highly likely, but a decision is not yet made.

She described Russia’s actions as a “brutal” war in Ukraine and “a wake-up call to us all”. With regard to the hostile rhetoric coming out of Russia at the prospect of Finland and possibly Sweden joining Nato, she said:

Every country has the right to do its own security arrangements. So we have to be very, very careful in order not to limit our own room of manoeuvre because of outside factors. So, whatever Russia is saying, we of course are hearing that, but we are doing our own decisions based on our interests, and on our conditions, our consideration of the overall situation.

Map illustrating Nato membership in Europe over time Map illustrating Nato membership in Europe over time

Questioned on how quickly Finland could achieve Nato membership, she said “the interim period between the membership application and becoming an actual member can become really nasty. So I think it’s in the best interest of us all that the application process is as quick as possible.”

On the prospect of future Russian expansion westwards, she said:

We’ve seen what Russia is able to do, what Vladimir Putin is able to do. He’s a ruthless dictator, and he wants to peal back the years of the former Soviet Russia, and we cannot allow that to happen. So we have to do what we need to do, as western countries, as defenders of liberal values and liberal democracy, and we have to act united, and we have to isolate Russia.

9.12am BST

Our Emma Graham-Harrison points out that the Ukrainian defence minister is trolling Russia over the sinking of its flagship Moskva — boasting of his plans for a scuba diving trip to its wreckage. Oleksii Reznikov tweeted :

A “flagship” Russian warship is a worthy diving site. We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now. Will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war. BTW, I already have 300 scuba dives.

8.44am BST

Russia warns missile strikes on Kyiv ‘will increase’ after powerful explosions heard overnight

There have been some new lines coming out of the Russian defence ministry which are being reported by the state-owned RIA news agency, after powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv overnight.

The ministry has said it will respond to the actions of Ukrainian forces within Russian territory with an increase in attacks on Kyiv. A spokesperson said:

The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to the Kyiv nationalist regime committing any attacks of a terrorist nature or sabotage on Russian territory.

The Russians claim they have hit 13 military facilities in different areas overnight, and that Russia’s S-400 air defence system shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near Chernigov. According to Russia’s military, it was a helicopter which carried out an attack yesterday on the village of Klimovo, in Russia’s Bryansk region.

The ministry of defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov also said that “a group of Russian troops and units of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk Republic completely liberated the Illich Iron and Steel Works from Ukrainian nationalists”.

A view of the Illich steelworks in Mariupol from earlier in April. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

RIA reports that most of Mariupol has already been brought under control, but clashes continue mainly in the area of the Azovstal plant, where a significant part of the Azov nationalist regiment is continuing to show resistance.

The news agency is also reporting that at least two anti-missiles were fired at air targets over the city of Belgorod on Friday morning. The Russian city is to the north-east of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. There has been no official confirmation of the action, which RIA says was witnessed by its correspondent in the region.

The Guardian has not independently verified any of the claims from the Russian defence ministry or the RIA news agency.

8.28am BST

Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Lucile Marbeau has been interviewed on Sky News in the UK. Speaking from Dnipro, she said:

The concerns right now is for ICRC to be the close to the people next to the frontline. Currently we have teams in the east working 24 hours to be able to support those who remain in places where there’s ongoing hostilities. So if you take the city of Donetsk, colleagues are going there on a daily basis in order to evacuate civilians there. Usually those who stay are the most vulnerable. We see it’s elderly people, it’s people who don’t have any money, who don’t know if they leave where to go.

Of those who have fled, she said the ICRC is supporting them with basics like food, but also financial assistance.

On the prospect of a further offensive by Russia in the east of Ukraine, she told viewers:

This is a huge concern for us, because many civilians have already fled these areas. Those who remain behind are the most vulnerable. They need protection. And they, of course, are protected by international humanitarian law. But we need to be able also to assist them. There’s war-wounded who need specific treatment, but when you’re frontline the basics come to lack. There’s going to be a lack of things as simple as aspirin, antibiotics, in order really to be able to treat not very serious infections. But when already people are weak because they’ve been staying weeks in a shelter, they’re elderly, they’re not getting proper food, of course, these infections can become really serious.

With regard to security issues faced by the ICRC itself, she said:

Our duty is to stay and operate and be as close as possible to the civilians who need our support. Of course we need security guarantees for our staff, and the security guarantee for our staff is actually the security guarantee for the civilians we are assisting, whether we’re bringing to them directly humanitarian aid, or whether we are facilitating safe passage. So this is our duty, this is our task, and of course we’re going to stay as long as possible in order to be able to just basically save lives and help people.

Ukrainian Red Cross workers talk to local men as an aid team delivers humanitarian goods to towns and cities liberated from Russian invaders in the Kyiv region, northern Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrinform/News Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

7.57am BST

7.49am BST

Nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed for Friday , Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, has announced.

Those wanting to evacuate the cities of Mariupol, Berdyansk, Tokmak and Energodar to Zaporozhye are able to do by car, she said in a post this morning on the Telegram messaging app.

Humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will operate subject to the end of shelling by Russian forces, she added.

7.19am BST

Moskva served a key role as command vessel and air defence node, UK MoD says

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has responded to reports of the apparent attack on and sinking of Russia’s Black Sea fleet’s flagship.

The report, released shortly after 6am GMT, reads:

Russia has admitted that the Slava-class cruiser Moskva has sunk. As flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Moskva served a key role as both a command vessel and air defence node. The Soviet-era vessel was one of only three Slava-class cruisers in the Russian navy. Originally commissioned in 1979, the Moskva had completed an extensive refit designed to improve its capability and only returned to operational status in 2021. This incident means Russia has now suffered damage to two key naval assets since invading Ukraine, the first being Russia’s Alligator-class landing ship Saratov on 24 March. Both events will likely lead Russia to review its maritime posture in the Black Sea.”

7.12am BST

Armenia has begun making payments for Russian gas in roubles , minister of economy Vagan Kerobyan told RBC.

“We need to move towards national currencies … As far as I know, the last few payments were in roubles, but at the appropriate rate,” RIA cited Kerobyan as saying.

The minister clarified that the pricing would be in dollars, but payment would be made in roubles.



7.02am BST

In case you missed this assessment from CIA director William Burns , here is a quick re-cap.

During a speech at Georgia Tech university in Atlanta on Thursday, Burns said Russia’s President Vladimir Putin may resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon in light of military setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine .

Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons.”

The Kremlin said it placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the assault began on 24 February, but the United States has not seen “a lot of practical evidence” of actual deployments that would cause more worry, Burns added.

We’re obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible.”

Meanwhile, former CIA Director David Petraeus has described Russia’s admission that its flagship has sunk as a “rare moment of truth”.

“I’m surprised that they admitted it,” he told the BBC, adding that the facts would have “come out” eventually.

6.55am BST

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to deliver 24 fire trucks and ambulances as well as 50 tons of emergency equipment to Ukraine.

“To support Ukraine, our firefighters and rescue workers are sending 24 fire trucks and ambulances as well as 50 tons of emergency equipment. This is the second convoy in a month,” he said.

6.49am BST

More than 6,500 alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine are under investigation , Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office has said.

A total of 6,673 cases have been reported and 198 children have been confirmed to have been killed, the office added.

6.45am BST

Here are just some of the latest images to be sent to us over the newswires today.

A policeman walks among the rubble of a destroyed house in Bohdanivka village, northeast of Kyiv. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

A destroyed building seen in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters

A woman shares a tender moment with a man before she boards a train heading to the west of Ukraine, at the railway station in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/EPA

People walk past the destroyed lyceum of food technologies and trade in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/EPA

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a warehouse caused by recent Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A cemetery worker takes a rest from working on the graves of civilians killed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photograph: Rodrigo Abd/AP

6.34am BST

Zelenskiy praises Ukraine's bravery on 50th day of war

Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy has marked the 50th day of war, calling Russia’s invasion “absurd” and “suicidal” in his latest national address .

“We have withstood 50 days already. 50 days of Russian invasion, although the occupiers gave us a maximum of five,” he began.

I remember the first day of the invasion of the Russian Federation. I remember what I was told on February 24 ... To put it mildly, no one was sure that we would withstand it . Everyone sympathised. Many of them advised me to flee the country. Advised to actually surrender to tyranny. But they didn’t know us either. And they did not know how brave Ukrainians are , how much we value freedom. Our opportunity to live the way we want. Not the people who rule in such a way that their army sees toilets for the first time in their lives in the occupied territories and steals even ordinary household appliances.

Zelenskiy marked the 50th day of war, calling Russia’s invasion “absurd” and “suicidal” in his latest national address. Photograph: AP

Zelenskiy said Russian troops “are already repeating on our land what Europe saw only during World War II” while criticising the west’s severity of sanctions.

“50 days of our defence is an achievement. Achievement of millions of Ukrainians,” he added.

During the 50 days of this war, Ukraine became a hero for the whole free world. For those who have the courage to call a spade a spade. For those who are not poisoned by propaganda. You have all become heroes. All Ukrainian men and women who withstood and do not give up. And who will win. Who will return peace to Ukraine . I’m sure of it.”

6.25am BST

How important is the Moskva to the Kremlin?

The apparent attack on and sinking of the Black Sea fleet’s flagship – 50 days after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine – represents a symbolic blow to the Kremlin. The Moskva was the pride of its fleet and the most prestigious vessel involved in the war against Ukraine.

“The sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, is not just a significant loss, it is emblematic of the shambolic Russian military campaign,” said Michael Kofman, research programme director and Russia expert at the US government-funded Center for Naval Analyses.

It has also dealt a blow to one of Russia’s main campaign objectives. The Moskva had been leading a substantial Russian naval presence in the Black Sea, threatening Ukraine’s southern coast and its key ports. This has been one of the main focuses of the Kremlin’s military efforts, and is aimed at cutting off Ukraine’s access to sea and creating a land bridge from the Crimean peninsula to the Russian border.

The apparent attack on and sinking of the Black Sea fleet’s flagship represents a symbolic blow to the Kremlin. Photograph: Vasiliy Batanov/AFP/Getty Images

Commissioned in 1983, it was armed with 16 anti-ship Vulkan cruise missiles with a range of at least 440 miles (700km). According to reports, it was also carrying S-300 anti-air missiles, which are crucial to Russia’s air power over Crimea and Ukraine’s Kherson province, now occupied by Russian troops.

It is the most significant naval vessel to be sunk since the Argentinian cruiser General Belgrano was torpedoed by a British submarine, HMS Conqueror, in 1982 . It is the first time Moscow has lost a cruiser since German planes sank the Chervona Ukraina (Red Ukraine) in 1941 at Sevastopol – the same Crimean naval base to which the Moskva was supposedly being towed when it sank.

The Moskva gained notoriety early in the war when the crew demanded the surrender of Ukrainian forces on Snake Island, prompting a riposte by radio from one of the border guards on the island: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.”

The phrase instantly became synonymous with Ukrainian defiance, and is now a universal meme. The day before the Moskva was sunk, Zelenskiy unveiled a new postage stamp portraying the ship and the Ukrainian border guard with his middle finger raised.

6.16am BST

Russia says Moskva warship has sunk after Ukraine claims missile strike

Russia’s Black Sea flagship missile cruiser, the Moskva, sunk while being towed to a port after an explosion , the Russian defence ministry has claimed. It comes after Ukraine on Wednesday said its military struck the Moskva with Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles, while distracting its crew with an aerial drone, causing it to start sinking and forcing the crew of 500 to abandon ship.

Russia’s defence ministry initially denied reports that it had sunk and claimed the fires had been extinguished. It said four Russian ships that had gone to the Moskva’s rescue were hampered by bad weather and by ammunition blowing up on board.

Russia’s Black Sea flagship missile cruiser, the Moskva, has sunk while being towed to a port after an explosion, the Russian defence ministry claimed. Photograph: Russian Defence Ministry/EPA

Late on Thursday the ministry said in a statement: “The cruiser ship Moskva lost its stability when it was towed to the port because of the damage to the ship’s hull that it received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition. In stormy sea conditions, the ship sank.”

The claim of bad weather being a factor in the sinking was questioned by observers. Mark Hertling, the former commanding general of the United States Army Europe , told CNN: “As they were towing that ship in, that very wounded ship, into Sevastopol, they claim a storm sank it. Looking at the weather report outside of Sevastopol today the winds were about four miles an hour with 40 degree [4C] temperatures and a little bit of rain.”

A satellite image shows a view of Russian Navy’s guided missile cruiser Moskva at port, in Sevastopol, Crimea, on 7 April. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Reuters

6.01am BST

