Over the last five games, the Boston Bruins have been hit with the injury bug. In that span, the Black and Gold have lost three of their top-four defenseman, their leading goal scorer, and a goalie. Injuries are part of the game, but despite all of them, the Bruins have had their chances to be faring better than their 1-4 record and they have become their own worst enemy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO