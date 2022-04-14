INVITATION TO BID

(3) LIGHTING (MATERIALS ONLY) (4) LIGHTING (LABOR ONLY) Sealed bids for the above project are being requested from the FFSD and will be received and publicly opened on Friday APRIL 22ND @ (1:15pm CST FOR Asphalt overlay/patching & Sealing/Striping of parking lots) (1:30 pm CST FOR Interior Lighting Materials only & Interior Lighting Labor only) & (2:00pm CST FOR Asbestos Air Monitoring) at the Operation and Maintenance Dept. located at 8855 Dunn Rd. (REAR) Hazelwood, MO 63042. Pre Bid Meetings will be held MONDAY April 18th, 2022 @ 8:00 am at Cross Keys Middle School, 14205 Cougar Dr. Florissant MO 63033 for Asphalt overlay Bid and @ 10:00 am @ Ferguson Middle 701 January Ave. Ferguson, MO 63135 for Interior Lighting Labor Only). Bid specs must be obtained at http://new.fergflor.k12.mo.us/facilities-rfq. Contact Matt Furfaro at mfurfaro@fergflor.org for further information/questions.

