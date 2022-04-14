ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INVITATION TO BID

St. Louis American
Cover picture for the articleHarris-Stowe State University (HSSU) is requesting proposals for the construction services required for the New Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) Building Renovation. Proposals must be emailed no later than 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 4, 2022, to Corey Freeman at freemanc@hssu.edu....

NAACP Scholarship Week: See the Full List

This week, the NAACP kicks off its Scholarship Week, a week-long promotion of the organization’s current scholarship opportunities for outstanding and qualified Black students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees. Through the generosity of NAACP donors, the organization advances efforts to ensure equity in educational opportunity that prepares students for...
INVITATION TO BID FERGUSON-FLORISSANT SCHOOL DISTRICT

(3) LIGHTING (MATERIALS ONLY) (4) LIGHTING (LABOR ONLY) Sealed bids for the above project are being requested from the FFSD and will be received and publicly opened on Friday APRIL 22ND @ (1:15pm CST FOR Asphalt overlay/patching & Sealing/Striping of parking lots) (1:30 pm CST FOR Interior Lighting Materials only & Interior Lighting Labor only) & (2:00pm CST FOR Asbestos Air Monitoring) at the Operation and Maintenance Dept. located at 8855 Dunn Rd. (REAR) Hazelwood, MO 63042. Pre Bid Meetings will be held MONDAY April 18th, 2022 @ 8:00 am at Cross Keys Middle School, 14205 Cougar Dr. Florissant MO 63033 for Asphalt overlay Bid and @ 10:00 am @ Ferguson Middle 701 January Ave. Ferguson, MO 63135 for Interior Lighting Labor Only). Bid specs must be obtained at http://new.fergflor.k12.mo.us/facilities-rfq. Contact Matt Furfaro at mfurfaro@fergflor.org for further information/questions.
