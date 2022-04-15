ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall Behind Early, Lose to Penguins 6-3

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZdeno Chara scores his first goal of the season, but Isles fall to Penguins. The New York Islanders first trip to Pittsburgh since last year's playoffs didn't go as planned, as the Isles fell 6-3 to the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night. Zdeno Chara scored for...

NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Describes 16 Consecutive Playoffs, Letang Dismisses Uncertain Future

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has not missed the playoffs since his rookie year with the ill-fated, veteran-heavy 2005-06 team, which lost Mario Lemieux to mid-season retirement, burned through coach Eddie Olczyk and cost Hall of Fame GM Craig Patrick his job. Since then, Crosby has played in every postseason. Kris Letang arrived a year later and has never missed the playoffs.
Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Jarry, Matheson Missing; Malkin Joins In

In a morning-skate-like Pittsburgh Penguins practice Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex before an early-afternoon date Saturday against the visiting Boston Bruins, two prominent players were missing — goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Mike Matheson. We hope to get updates from coach Mike Sullivan later. Both could just...
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Must Address Struggles Before Playoffs Start

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough start to the month of April. After losing four in a row, the team finally snapped their losing streak with a win over the Nashville Predators. Most recently, the Penguins had back-to-back games with the New York Islanders and managed to win one of those contests to clinch a playoff berth. The Penguins could attribute their recent losses to the absence of several players due to health issues, but with the postseason only a few weeks away they need to find a way to take more shots and win games.
NHL

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens begin a four-game homestand when they host the Islanders on Friday night at the Bell Centre. It's an opportunity for Martin St-Louis' contingent to snap a three-game losing skid. The Habs were most recently dealt a 5-1 loss by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at...
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. COYOTES

FLAMES (45-20-9) vs. COYOTES (22-47-5) 8:00 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet/City | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (101) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Coyotes:. Points - Clayton Keller (63) Goals - Clayton Keller (28)
NHL
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
NHL

Preds Finish Weekend Back-to-Back with Loss to Blues

Cousins, Kunin, Fabbro Tally in Loss as Nashville Remains at 91 Points in Standings. The Predators fell to the Blues 8-3 with the three goals by Nick Cousins in the 1st, Luke Kunin in the 2nd, and Dante Fabbro in the 3rd. 05:08 •. The Nashville Predators finished their back-to-back...
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall in Buffalo, 4-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, at KeyBank Center on Saturday evening. The Flyers led 2-0 after one period but the wheels fell off in the second period, as Buffalo exploded for four goals (two on the power play, one at 6-on-5 on a delayed penalty) and a 4-3 lead. In the third period, the Flyers had three successive power plays but failed to tie the game.
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
Yardbarker

3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Playoff Clinching Win Over Penguins

The Boston Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself Saturday afternoon and they were not going to be denied a playoff berth. When the Bruins played the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, it was the first game all season long where the Black and Gold built a two-goal lead and lost the game. Two first-period goals from David Pastrnak gave the Bruins to the lead, but four straight goals from Pittsburgh dealt Boston a frustrating loss that ended with Brad Marchand punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the head and waving his stick in his face, resulting in a six-game suspension.
NHL

Olofsson, Thompson each scores twice for Sabres in win against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres (29-38-11), who swept a home-and-home set after a 4-3 victory against the Flyers in Buffalo on Saturday. Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves.
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo sweeps weekend home-and-home series with the Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
NHL

Caps Take on Avs in Denver

Washington's road journey continues in Colorado on Monday night when the Caps make their first visit to Denver in over 26 months to take on the offensively prolific Colorado Avalanche. Monday's game is the middle match of a five-game trip for the Capitals, who split the first two games of the trip.
