Christian County, KY

UHA-Christian County game rescheduled again

By Todd Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University Heights-Christian County 8th district game that was rescheduled...

WBKO

Purples take down Colonels 11-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a nice five-day break, Bowling Green baseball easily defeats Christian County in five innings 11-1. Christian County struck first with a bunt from Robert Irving to make it 1-0, the Purples then turned it on by scoring 11 runs straight including a grand slam from Louisville commit Patrick Forbes in the fifth inning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Hilltoppers stop D-B in extra innings

JOHNSON CITY — It wasn’t a surprise to see Dobyns-Bennett intentionally walk the dangerous Maddie Diamond in the bottom of the ninth inning to load the bases. But it turned out Lora Wilgus was equally dangerous on this day. Wilgus delivered a walk-off RBI single to lift Science...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

