Christian County, KY

School board approves several items related to consolidation project

By Hannah Hageman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral items were approved in relation to the high school consolidation project Thursday at a special called meeting of the Christian County School Board. First on the agenda was a resolution electing to conduct the Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy project under the newly signed House Bill 678, which Assistant Superintendent Josh Hunt...

