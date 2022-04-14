Hopkinsville High names Peek as new volleyball coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a nice five-day break, Bowling Green baseball easily defeats Christian County in five innings 11-1. Christian County struck first with a bunt from Robert Irving to make it 1-0, the Purples then turned it on by scoring 11 runs straight including a grand slam from Louisville commit Patrick Forbes in the fifth inning.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Gators continue chomping at the bit. On Friday Greenwood chomped at their rivals from Cumberland County in five innings, 12-1, to win their sixth game in seven outings. The Gators led 6-0 in the second inning and never looked back from there. Greenwood will...
