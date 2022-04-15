ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Renews Korean Reality Show ‘Singles Inferno’ for Season 2

By Patrick Brzeski
Netflix ’s popular Korea romance reality series Singles Inferno is coming back for a second season. The streamer dropped a trailer this week, confirming another eight episodes of the show (watch it below).

The show’s concept places a group of hot young Korean singles on a tropical “Hell Island,” where the only means of escape is to become a couple with someone every night. Those who couple up can move to “Heaven Island” for a night, where high-quality food and accommodations are provided, while those who fail to become a couple are forced to spend an evening of self-sufficiency on “Hell Island.

The first season of Singles Inferno performed well for Netflix, ranking on the company’s Top 10 list for non-English TV for three consecutive weeks, peaking in forth place.

Netflix said in a statement: “Fans can expect to escape to ‘Inferno’ island to see more steamy moments, adrenaline-pumping dates and much more, as our new singles embark on relationships in the pursuit of love. The goal? Couple up and escape the inferno!”

In other romance reality TV news from Asia , Netflix also dropped the trailer for the second season of its Japanese unscripted show The Future Diary this week (the show was renewed along with a batch of new unscripted Japanese TV announced last month). The show follows complete strangers who are given a diary that tells them the details of how they will fall in love with each other. The pair must then play out the script to see if the sparks fly as promised.

