Northport, AL

Open Letter To All Shoplifters In Alabama

By dcdc
 3 days ago
I was doing some shopping at Walmart, the Northport location, and it was SO frustrating. What should have been a quick ten minute trip, turned into an hour long saga. All due to the LOCKDOWN of every product in the store. It was entire aisles of common items, LOCKED UP because...

