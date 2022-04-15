ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong Winds Force MSP Airport To Use Single Runway; Delays, Cancelations Reported

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Strong winds on Thursday forced flight cancelations, delays, and unusual runway use at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

According to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, the gusty southwest winds forced air traffic controllers to shut down the two most-used parallel runways at MSP. Only a single runway was available for use during most of the day.

In all, 45 flights were canceled and 187 were delayed as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

