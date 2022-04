Here's some good news for people who had a health savings account (HSA) last year – you can still contribute to the account if you haven't already maxed out your 2021 contributions. HSAs offer a tax-efficient way to pay for medical expenses, since employer contributions aren't including in your taxable income, earnings are tax-free, and distributions aren't taxed if you use them to pay qualified medical expenses. Plus, you might also qualify for a deduction (or larger deduction) on your 2021 tax return. Those are all good reasons to contribute as much as you can to your HSA for 2021.

