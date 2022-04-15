ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Pitching woes resurface as Missouri is blown out by Kentucky

By By Tanner Ludwig
 3 days ago

Missouri baseball struggled with pitching in a 15-6 loss to Kentucky.

The Wildcats struck a season-high 22 hits and two home runs as the Tigers failed to tame their bats.

The problems showed early in the first when Daniel Harris IV homered to right field to put Kentucky up 2-0. Torin Montgomery didn’t let it hold the lead for long, hitting a three-run homer the next half-inning.

After five runs scored in the first, it looked like both teams were going to score in bunches, but both pitchers responded well with scoreless second and third innings. After a brief pause, the scoring came back one-sidedly in the fourth. The Wildcats (21-13, 5-8 SEC) started the inning with a leadoff home run to set the tone. Then two straight hits put two runners in scoring position for Adam Fogel, who plated a run with a sacrifice fly.

After the sacrifice run, two straight walks loaded the bases. With one out, Miles managed to induce a grounder in hopes of getting a double play to end the inning. Instead, an errant throw from Nander De Sedas allowed for an extra run to score and kept the inning alive. Two more singles scored another run before Missouri got out of the inning.

Fox Leum did what he could to try and push the Tigers (19-12, 3-10) back into the game with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, but the five-run inning gave the Wildcats an insurmountable lead.

Kentucky added seven more runs in the sixth and seventh.

In the seventh, Chase Estep hit his second home run. This was a three-run shot that put the Wildcats up nine.

Usually, Missouri can make up for lackluster pitching with a strong offensive attack, but the bats were kept quiet for most of the night. Despite scoring six runs, the Tigers only recorded five hits missing an opportunity against an injured Kentucky rotation.

Missouri has had a rough start to conference play, losing three of its first four series.

The Tigers have put themselves in a hole every SEC series, losing the first game of each of their five series.

Despite performing well in the nonconference schedule, Missouri has a long way to go to be competitive in-conference.

