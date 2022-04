OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Union Omaha announced a partnership with WOWT on Saturday that will include the broadcasting of nine away matches, as well as both the home opener and closer, over the course of the 2022 USL League One season. The games will air on Circle TV, WOWT’s digital channel. This is the first local broadcast deal in Union Omaha history and will aim to increase local viewership by providing another coverage option to those in the Omaha community.

