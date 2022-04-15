ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Judge brings down the hammer on man accused of armed carjacking: ‘I find him to be an extreme danger to the community.’

By CWBChicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors have charged a 19-year-old man with battering and carjacking a man at gunpoint in Chinatown on March 27. While prosecutors said the case is Dante Williams’ first arrest, the judge who handled his bond hearing dropped the hammer. “I want to reiterate,” Judge Susana Ortiz said, “I...

Chester A Benton Jr
3d ago

I don't know how it can be done all juveniles need a special prison built just for them 🤔 something needs to be done! Where are kids parents?

Guest
2d ago

They need to change laws and have MANDATORY jail sentences for car jacking, possession of ILLEGAL GUNS and the gang planned retail theft.

Mary Woods
2d ago

finally a judge who prosecute criminals. this should have always been ,its out of control but until these judges get balls to do their job especially politicians who just care about their pockets not the people. world needs wake up!

