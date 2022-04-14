ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Political Donor Sentenced To 30 Years In Sex Fetish Drug Overdoses

By Dorian Geiger
 3 days ago
A wealthy Hollywood Democratic political donor who fatally injected two men with methamphetamine in a pair of fetish killings has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Ed Buck, 67, who was found guilty last summer on nine felony charges related to the pair of deadly drug overdoses of two men...

