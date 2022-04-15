ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Spring Summit: Crepe Paper Double Daffodils Workshop

liagriffith.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are nearing the end of this year’s spring summit! Our crepe paper double daffodils workshop is the easiest of the three flower workshops we have done so far. And we now have...

liagriffith.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Simplemost

These Seeded Mats Grow Flowers That Attract Butterflies To Your Garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While no one wants pests in their garden, one insect it’s impossible not to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Petals#Daffodils#Flowers#Craft Academy
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Control Summer Wasps by Eliminating the Queen in the Spring

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Nobody likes being stung by a wasp. Their presence during the summer...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
CraftBits

Spring Sunflower Clothes Pin Wreath

This Springtime tutorial shows you how to make a Sunflower Wreath using clothespins. (I used some of the dollar tree nautical rope I had on hand) Spray paint the clothespins with the golden sunset spray paint and the pizza pan with the black spray paint (Allow for at least 30 minutes to dry depending on the humidity in your area. The clothespins took a while to dry)
LIFESTYLE
WNEP-TV 16

Spring Pruning A Japanese Maple

Japanese Maples are perfect to add color to your landscape. They are noted for their beautiful foliage in the summer and fall. Certain varieties can be pruned to keep an ornamental look that does not grow too high. Paul trims up his Japanese maple so it stays shapely and decorative during the summer and fall seasons.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL
The Daily South

10 Deer-Resistant Flowers for Sun

Gardeners and deer are not fast friends. Gardeners plant flowers. Deer gobble them. Exasperated victims wonder, "Are there any flowers that deer won't chomp?. Yes! Quite a few. This doesn't guarantee deer won't nibble occasionally. But by relying on the following flowers your entire garden won't be here today and gone tomorrow. All prefer a sunny spot.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Garden Pest Control

Garden pests come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny mites to mighty elk. They can fly, burrow, crawl, climb and jump their way into your garden. How do you keep them all out?. First, keep in mind that most insects and other wildlife in your garden are not pests. A healthy garden should be full of bugs and other critters.
ANIMALS
FOX21News.com

Celebrate National Bavarian Crepes Day with Paris Crepe!

Holy crepe! Wahid Hafsaoui, the owner of Paris Crepe, a popular local crepe spot in Colorado Springs, joined the Loving Living Local team to help make the morning a little more delicious! Every year on March 22nd, National Bavarian Crepes Day is celebrated, giving you the opportunity to savor the delightful, thin pancake-like treat.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy