Nicolas Cage has a surreal larger-than-life quality that makes him stand out from other actors. His career may have seen its ups and downs but his fans have stood by him steadfast during trying times, well aware of the kind of magic that only he can produce. Cage is seeing a resurgence in his career after delivering powerhouse performances in "Pig," "Mandy" and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Nicolas Cage has never been on social media, so Reddit users were in for a pleasant surprise when the actor did an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA). It's not uncommon for actors and celebrities to do AMAs, but Nicolas Cage really upped the ante as he engaged with fans in a way that really stood out. He gave much thought to each of his answers and typed a whole paragraph detailing his favorite shape of pasta and why he likes bees.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO