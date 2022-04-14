ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

INVITATION TO BID FERGUSON-FLORISSANT SCHOOL DISTRICT

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(3) LIGHTING (MATERIALS ONLY) (4) LIGHTING (LABOR ONLY) Sealed bids for the above project are being requested from the FFSD and will be received and publicly opened on Friday APRIL 22ND...

St. Louis American

INVITATION TO BID

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) is requesting proposals for the construction services required for the New Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) Building Renovation. Proposals must be emailed no later than 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 4, 2022, to Corey Freeman at freemanc@hssu.edu. Responses to the RFP will be opened and read at a virtual bid opening on Wednesday May 4, 2022, at 2:15 pm. The link to the virtual bid opening will be sent at the time of bid submission. A pre-bid conference and walk-through will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Building located at 3205 Olive Street St. Louis, MO 63103. Masks will be required for entry into the facility and at the pre-bid conference and walk-through. Social Distancing will also be required in the facility. A copy of the Request for Proposals and Bidding Documents can be obtained by contacting Corey Freeman at email address: freemanc@hssu.edu, faxing: (314) 340-3322 or calling (314)-340-3325. Should you need any further assistance, please email Ryan Wilson with NAVIGATE Building Solutions at ryan@navigatebuildingsolutions.com. The University reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive all informalities in proposals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Spire has good things in store for Patrick Henry School

Like at many urban schools in the nation, Patrick Henry Elementary School educators and staff have learned the impact of housing insecurities on students. Deborah Rogers, Patrick Henry principal, said more than 30% of her students “do not have a stable place to call home.”. “Often, our families come...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

SSM SLU’s Steven M. Scott named to board of Tower Grove Park

The Board of Commissioners of Tower Grove Park has elected Steven M. Scott, president of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, to a three-year term. His addition brings the number of commissioners to 19, with varied backgrounds in business, finance, the arts, architecture, law, and human services. Currently celebrating its sesquicentennial year, Tower Grove Park is led by an independent board of commissioners that was created by Henry Shaw when he donated the Park to St. Louis in 1872. Tower Grove Park is one of the nation’s eight National Historic Landmark parks. Opened in 1872, the Park is at the center of some of the most socio-economically diverse and densely populated neighborhoods in the region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Charles County park named for historic Black landowner

St. Charles County has named its newest park near Wentzville after an African American landowner who purchased the property in 1871 The 199-acre plot of land is at 2949 West Meyer Road and is scheduled to open this summer. The park now carries the name of Benjamin Oglesby, who was born a slave in 1825 in Bedford, Va., and brought to Missouri in 1837 at the age of 12 by his owner, Marshall Bird.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

