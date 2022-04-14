INVITATION TO BID FERGUSON-FLORISSANT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) is requesting proposals for the construction services required for the New Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) Building Renovation. Proposals must be emailed no later than 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 4, 2022, to Corey Freeman at freemanc@hssu.edu. Responses to the RFP will be opened and read at a virtual bid opening on Wednesday May 4, 2022, at 2:15 pm. The link to the virtual bid opening will be sent at the time of bid submission. A pre-bid conference and walk-through will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Building located at 3205 Olive Street St. Louis, MO 63103. Masks will be required for entry into the facility and at the pre-bid conference and walk-through. Social Distancing will also be required in the facility. A copy of the Request for Proposals and Bidding Documents can be obtained by contacting Corey Freeman at email address: freemanc@hssu.edu, faxing: (314) 340-3322 or calling (314)-340-3325. Should you need any further assistance, please email Ryan Wilson with NAVIGATE Building Solutions at ryan@navigatebuildingsolutions.com. The University reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive all informalities in proposals.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO