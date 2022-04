HALF MOON BAY (KPIX 5) — An unlikely pair is serving up a weekly dinner that’s become a safe haven on the San Mateo County coast for those who need it most. From the dinner menu to the decorations, Sister Jeanette Braun and her all-volunteer team address every detail to make sure every guest feels loved. “By that warm welcome of each guest, that gesture of hospitality, we affirm the dignity of each person,” Braun said. The weekly suppers started in 2012 when winemaker Clyde Beffa Jr. wanted to create a sense of community among members of his church. Beffa, founder and co-owner of...

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO