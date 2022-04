TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo in Tyler has a rich history and has been providing East Texas families with wild fun since 1953 when it was founded by DK Caldwell. DK’s nephew, Hayes Caldwell, started working at the zoo when he was 14 years old and became the director in 1976. As of this month, Caldwell stepped down as CEO after nearly five decades to welcome the first non-family CEO, Steve Marshall, to the Caldwell team.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO