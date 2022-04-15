Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

A wide range of temperatures today but we'll be sunny in the afternoon. More clouds tonight then a steady, soaking rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Potentially some rain/snow mix or just light snow on Thursday.
SE Wisconsin - The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of southeastern Wisconsin with a "slight risk" for severe weather on Wednesday. This risk includes two rounds of storms, with the stronger round expected during the evening. Small hail and wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible with...
Milwaukee - Yet another round of snow is on the way for Sunday night, with a light accumulation of snow expected for all of southeastern Wisconsin. Snow will start around midnight and continue until about noon on Monday, with some lingering showers to follow during the afternoon. In all, 1-2...
