South Ogden, UT

Police searching for missing South Ogden woman has been located

By Kelsay Hart, KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The South Ogden woman police were searching for on Thursday has been located. Police said she was in good health and had been reunited with her...

