Jamie's Thursday Overnight Forecast

Ozarks First.com
 3 days ago

SUPPLY AND DEMAND – HOUSING MARKET.

www.ozarksfirst.com

WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly overnight, more clouds Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures stayed cool across the area today, only topping out in the middle and upper 40s for the metro. More clouds will roll in this evening along with a continued north breeze keeping us cool. Temperatures will slide back into the 30 by 10pm, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s. A few spotty sprinkles or flurries are possible late tonight, mainly across central and southern Nebraska, staying west of the metro area.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind but not much sunshine Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After back to back windy and soggy days we’re finally trending drier and calmer. Winds will decrease overnight with gusts in the 20s out the door Thursday... they’ll lighten through the day. However, as showers clear this evening, the clouds stick around. Most of Thursday will be overcast with temperatures staying cool as a result. We’ll deal with a wind chill factor too, even with the lighter winds.
OMAHA, NE
Ozarks First.com

T.J.'s Daybreak Forecast 4/14/22

Cassidy Rainwater death: Preliminary hearing for …. Cyber fraud: OTC robbed...
Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Friday Evening Weather 4/15

Cassidy Rainwater death: Preliminary hearing for …. Cyber fraud: OTC robbed...
SAVANNAH, GA
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Raw, Wet Easter Sunday

Peaks of sunshine today were appreciated to help the temperatures increase to the upper 50s lower 60s across the region. Rain showers will continue to move through the area tonight and tomorrow as a disturbance moves through. Easter Sunday will be a wet and raw day with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s with cloudy skies. If you have Easter Eggs hunts planned, you will need to bring them indoors as rain showers will be scattered throughout the day.
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe storms are on the table throughout the Ozarks

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dent, Howell Texas, Ozark, Douglas, Shannon, and Oregon until 4 pm. The best chances for storms in the Ozarks arrive today as a cold front continues to move our way. As the cold front slides into the viewing area, we’ll likely see a line of storms beginning to form along with it. This would lead to more of a gusty wind threat early Wednesday morning with the potential for spin-up tornadoes and embedded hail. Depending on the speed of the front, it’ll likely get rejuvenated late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. As it moves east of Highway 65, it’ll run into more unstable air to the east as temps and dew points spike ahead of the boundary. This is where we find our greatest potential for severe weather. We have the potential for strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail over the quarter size. A Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) is draped across our eastern neighborhoods meaning intense, long-lived thunderstorms. By tonight, we should be seeing this moisture beginning to move east of the viewing area with cooler and drier air starting to take over.
OZARK, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Stronger Storms Could Bring A Risk Of Hail Friday Evening

Cool and quiet weather followed Wednesday’s round of stormy weather. Thursday began with frosty conditions with some spots dipping below the freezing mark. A comfortably mild afternoon followed with sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 60s. STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE FOR PARTS OF THE OZARKS FRIDAY EVENING. The quiet weather...
ARKANSAS STATE

