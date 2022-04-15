ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How to stay safe during tick season

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oK9iv_0f9yPRRU00

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — As temperatures heat up, so does the urge to explore the outdoors. But before venturing out, health experts say there is a growing concern for tick-borne diseases.

Ticks are commonly found in tall grass and wooded areas and can be carried by animals. Sandra Lee, CEO of New Jersey Labs, says a tick bite could lead to illnesses like Lyme disease, which can be detrimental to your health.

Symptoms can easily be confused with COVID-19 and can result in other lifelong health issues including chronic fatigue, joint pain and weakness, arthritis and a compromised immune system.

‘I want him to die’: Grandmother wants death penalty for man accused of killing her grandson

According to the CDC, fewer cases of tick bites were reported by state health departments during the pandemic. However, 50,865 cases of tick-borne disease were reported to the CDC in the U.S. in 2019. That’s why health experts say prevention is key.

Lee advises people have a test kit on hand, especially during tick season from April through October. She says Lyme disease is a year-long problem, but most people are infected during the height of tick season.

Check your clothing for ticks. Ticks may be carried into the house on clothing. Any ticks that are found should be removed. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for ten minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors.

If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed. If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended. Cold and medium temperature water will not kill ticks.

Also, examine gear and pets. Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats and daypacks.

Shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it’s a good opportunity to do a tick check.

Check your body for ticks after being outdoors. Conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body.

If Lyme disease is identified early enough, it can be successfully treated under a doctor’s supervision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
The Oakland Press

Spring break tips to stay healthy, safe

When packing for a spring break trip, it might be a good idea to throw a rapid COVID-19 test in your bag. When packing for a spring break trip in the coming weeks, it might be a good idea to throw a rapid COVID-19 test in your bag. “It’s probably...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Cdc#Lyme Disease#Clothing#Immune System#New Jersey Labs
WGN Radio

DC mural honors Judge Jackson’s confirmation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On a busy intersection in Washington, an artist is painting a massive mural of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — who will soon be sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S Supreme Court. Nia Keturah Calhoun says that the mural is, not only a tribute to Judge Jackson, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WGN Radio

Hundreds of birds found dead from bird flu in Barrington

Chris Anchor, wildlife biologist for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how a major avian flu outbreak in the Great Lakes region is the likely cause of hundreds of birds found dead on Baker’s Lake Barrington. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

GOP votes to withdraw from presidential debate panel

The Republican National Committee (RNC) voted Thursday to withdraw from the commission responsible for organizing presidential debates, taking a line from former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly leveled accusations of anti-Republican bias against the group.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy