Watch: Jags' new free-agent signings introduce themselves in latest episode of 'The Hunt'

Doug Pederson has been a busy man since becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach. After his intro, he went right to work and put his staff together, and then it was on to scouting the free-agent class and getting ready for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

In the latest episode of the Jags’ web series entitled “The Hunt,” the organization provided a preview of what Pederson’s Combine experience was like after taking a year off from football, as well as general manager Trent Baalke’s Combine experience. There also was a cameo appearance from Jags owner Shad Khan, too, who joined the front office in Indianapolis.

During the second segment of the show, fans were introduced to some of the top free-agent signings the Jags brought in. The players featured included receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram, guard Brandon Scherff, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

Lastly, Episode 2 featured veterans Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot and their workout plans before the offseason workout program. Both specifically worked on their flexibility, which is a huge part of a pass-rusher’s game.

To peep the full episode, click on the video below.

