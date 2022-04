As foreshadowed at its half year results, Spark New Zealand has commenced a process to explore the introduction of third-party capital into its subsidiary, Spark TowerCo. Spark TowerCo will be a leading New Zealand towers business with approximately 1,263 sites. Spark intends to maintain a shareholding in Spark TowerCo and will be a key, long-term, anchor tenant and strategic partner. Forsyth Barr and Jarden have been appointed to undertake the market engagement process, however there is no certainty that a transaction will proceed.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO