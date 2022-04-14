Saratoga Senior Center Calendar

LENTEN FISH FRY: Latham-Colonie Knights of Columbus, 328 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110 are hosting Lenten Fish Fryday’s; March 11th, March 25th, April 1st, April 8th and Good Friday April 15th.​ Menu: Baked Fish Dinner includes Twice Baked Potato, Vegetable, Dessert, Coffee or Tea. Fish Fry or Clam Roll Dinner includes French Fries or Onion Rings, Coleslaw and Dessert, Coffee or Tea. Baked Fish $15, Fish Fry Dinner $15, Clam Roll Dinner $12. (Fish Fry or Clam Roll only is available by request). Serving from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Dine In or Take Out available! Reservations 518 892 3750. More information is available online at www.lathamcoloniekofc.com/dinners-events.

