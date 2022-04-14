ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga Senior Center Calendar

By Saratoga TODAY, Families Today
 3 days ago

Thursday, April 7 • 9:30 a.m. – 12 pm. Free & open to the public. Join us at the Center for our Annual Health Fair! Meet with a variety of specialists and healthcare professionals. • Smoothies with Siobhan. • Tarot Card Reading with Mary Shimp. • Reiki...

LENTEN FISH FRY: Latham-Colonie Knights of Columbus, 328 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110 are hosting Lenten Fish Fryday’s; March 11th, March 25th, April 1st, April 8th and Good Friday April 15th.​ Menu: Baked Fish Dinner includes Twice Baked Potato, Vegetable, Dessert, Coffee or Tea. Fish Fry or Clam Roll Dinner includes French Fries or Onion Rings, Coleslaw and Dessert, Coffee or Tea. Baked Fish $15, Fish Fry Dinner $15, Clam Roll Dinner $12. (Fish Fry or Clam Roll only is available by request). Serving from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Dine In or Take Out available! Reservations 518 892 3750. More information is available online at www.lathamcoloniekofc.com/dinners-events.
