RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais makes Andy Cohen speechless after jaw-dropping sex confession leaves host feeling ‘dissed’

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais has left Andy Cohen speechless with a jaw-dropping sex confession.

The Watch What Happens Live host was open-mouthed in shock.

During Wednesday night’s episode of the Bravo talk show, Garcelle, 55, sat down with Andy, 53, alongside RHOC’s Heather Dubrow, also 53.

Following a discussion about Noella Bergener’s kinky sex life, Andy asked: “Garcelle, how’s your love life these days?”

She clapped back: “Oh, dry like yours.”

“Really?” Andy replied in shock, as his two guests and the studio audience burst out laughing.

“She took me down with her!” he said.

Andy teased “You don’t know what’s been happening with me”, before adding: “Not much.”

Heather Chimed in: “We discussed that!”

However, he was able to take it on the chin as he smiled and quickly moved on.

The TV Tycoon is currently single following his split from ex John Hill in December 2020.

Prior to that relationship, he was with epidemiologist Clifton Dassuncao from 2016 to 2018.

Andy has been candid about his failed dates and experience with dating apps in the past.

However, he is unafraid to show off his impressive physique with his followers on social media.

As well as his busy jobs as an executive producer and a host, Andy is also a dad to three-year-old son Benjamin, whom he had via a surrogate in 2019.

GARCELLE VS ERIKA

Garcelle appeared on his Bravo late-night show as she promotes her memoir, Love Me As I am.

Earlier this week, her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne escalated their ongoing feud by throwing the new book into the trash.

Erika, 50, revealed what was inside her trash container in an Instagram Story.

The singer had thrown away a landline telephone, a stained coffee cup from Starbucks, an empty water bottle, and a can of Red Bull.

“UPSET”

On top of the pile was a copy of Love Me As I am.

The reality star added: "I'm sure you'll see this," along with a kiss emoji.

Erika also claimed Garcelle had "unfollowed" her on social media.

Addressing the beef on WWHL, the new author said she “was upset”, but that neither of the housewives had reached out to each other to reconcile.

