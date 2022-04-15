What If ???

Despite tagging Cam Robinson I still think the Jaguars are set to shock the draft community by taking Evan Neal #1. Robinson still isn't locked in long term, and to be frank, Neal is better than Cam. I have my concerns about Neal being the next Andre Smith, but I think that is more of a bias towards Bama oline prospect. Top 10 Bama o-lineman never seem to pan out as expected. Neal, despite similar weight, is not built like Smith so my concerns are not about build. It's about desire. Just not sure I see that motor running hot every snap like I do with Ickey or Penning. That being said, Jaguars see the next Jason Peters. Jacksonville has Evan man the LG spot just vacated by Norwell before taking over for Robinson at LT his sophomore season. The Lions shocked to see Aiden Hutchinson available, gladly scoop him up at #2. Houston takes Ickey #3 while the Jets go Sauce at #4.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO