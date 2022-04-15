GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon; Patrick Lyoya's fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
A growing number of social media reports claim the Grand Rapids police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop over an alleged misdemeanor moving violation is named Christopher Paul Schurr.
A West Michigan police officer is off the hook now, after bodycam footage proved that he didn't torture a family of opossums. The accusations began when Lowell resident Zachary Myers posted a sarcastic thank you to a local police officer on Facebook. Lowell is located just a few miles east of Grand Rapids.
Hot off the press, a new poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates released today has former Detroit Police Chief James Craig with a large lead in Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial primary. In a press release Chief James Craig stated:. Our message of solving problems and leading from the front resonates...
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A jury in Antrim County reached a verdict Friday for a Missouri woman accused of shooting a woman during an argument at the Torch Lake boat ramp. Lauren Hunter of St. Louis faced four charges including assault with intent to murder after an argument escalated...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and other local leaders are reacting to videos released by the Grand Rapids Police Department showing an officer shoot Patrick Lyoya in the head.
A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
The Michigan Department of State released a statement Friday condemning the killing of Patrick Lyoya. The agency will now deny requests for his personal information and that of other victims of violence.
A man described as the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked "when's the lynching?" after the state Supreme Court in 2020 struck down a law that she repeatedly used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to evidence introduced Monday. The disclosure came near...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) has released a statement in response to the video depicting the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. The Grand Rapids Police Department released video of the incident on Wednesday. GRPS calls the incident a “traumatic stressor” on its children, noting that...
A massive brawl caught on camera at Greektown Casino is being scrutinized because bystanders say Michigan State Police officers didn't do enough. But, as is usually the case, there appears to be more to the story. What Happened in the Video?. Police were summoned to the casino on reports that...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.
Police in Prince George’s County have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in District Heights, Maryland, as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, of D.C. According to police, around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. While investigating the scene, police said they discovered Morrow “in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.”
Comments / 3