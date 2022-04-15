ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon; Patrick Lyoya's fatal shooting

By Huel Perkins
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our first segment, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 3

Related
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Gop
UpNorthLive.com

Verdict for woman accused of Torch Lake boat ramp shooting

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A jury in Antrim County reached a verdict Friday for a Missouri woman accused of shooting a woman during an argument at the Torch Lake boat ramp. Lauren Hunter of St. Louis faced four charges including assault with intent to murder after an argument escalated...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

GRPS, others react to videos of Lyoya shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) has released a statement in response to the video depicting the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. The Grand Rapids Police Department released video of the incident on Wednesday. GRPS calls the incident a “traumatic stressor” on its children, noting that...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WTOP

Prince George’s police ID victim of fatal District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in District Heights, Maryland, as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, of D.C. According to police, around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. While investigating the scene, police said they discovered Morrow “in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.”
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy