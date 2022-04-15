ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs rally to beat LSU in series opener

By Diamond Hawgs
hitthatline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fans at Baum-Walker Stadium erupted Thursday night when Arkansas’ Robert Moore ripped a 106-mph line drive past the glove of LSU second baseman Cade Doughty to break a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning. The play produced two runs for the Razorbacks, and they...

hitthatline.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
PennLive.com

Former Arkansas Razorback football standout has died: reports

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace has died, according to multiple reports. Wallace was a former four-star recruit who played in the US Army All-American Bowl before signing with Arkansas in 2014. ESPN and Rivals both ranked him as the country’s ninth-best tackle prospect that year, and the 6-foot-6, 320 pounder went on to start 29 games during his career with the Razorbacks. That included all 12 games at right tackle as a senior in 2018. He was a preseason All-SEC pick that year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#College Baseball#Baum Walker Stadium#Tigers#Razorback
KATC News

Cajuns pick up rubber match victory over ULM

Louisiana baseball scored seven runs on six hits to beat UL Monroe, 7-1, on Saturday, April 16. With the win, UL clinches their fourth Sun Belt series of the season. The Cajuns (20-15, 9-6 SBC) head to Baton Rouge to face No. 15 LSU on Tuesday, April 19 at Alex Box Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kait 8

Series finale canceled between A-State and Little Rock baseball

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - What was scheduled to be the final game between Arkansas State and Little Rock before the Trojans left the Sun Belt Conference was canceled Saturday morning. Due to overnight storms, Gary Hogan Field was ruled unplayable. This weekend marked the final time the Red Wolves...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy